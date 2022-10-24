ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
ROME, NY
WKTV

CycleNation has raised $50,000 for stroke research and education

UTICA, N.Y. -- Complete with costumes and decorated bikes in a Halloween theme, 100 participants gathered to partake in CycleNation's fight against Stroke Thursday. CycleNation is a relay-style cycling event that took place at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Those who attended CycleNation learned ways to prevent a stroke and the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The funds raised at the event will help the American Stroke Association, fund research and education about strokes.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts town west Utica tent city

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department posted a sign on the fence of the Community Garden in Utica Thursday, the signs read, “This campground is closed. Occupancy is prohibited.”. The small tent city in west Utica, the property owned by Cornerstone Community Church, has become home to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
HERKIMER, NY
WNYT

Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy