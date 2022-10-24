Read full article on original website
Law enforcement warn of edibles masquerading as candy
Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween.
Missing Delaware Co. man found stealing ginseng
A missing Delaware County man was discovered illegally harvesting ginseng in Middletown, New York.
WRGB
1985: Fire at a "horse farm" reveals largest cocaine processing lab in the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WRGB) — There's nothing more peaceful than a rural stretch of farmland. But 37 years ago, a quiet farm in Montgomery County exploded into the headlines. A dangerous cash crop wasn’t being planted in the soil. It was being manufactured in a lab. Rewind to 1984—a...
MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
Greene County man sentenced for trying to entice minor
A Greene County man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity with him. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
WKTV
CFLR collects unused, expired medications at annual take-back event in Verona Beach
VERONA BEACH, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery held a community drug take-back event at 50 Forward in Verona Beach on Wednesday to collect unused and expired medications. Since 2016, CFLR has been holding drug take-back events promoting Med Return Units as part of its prevention...
WKTV
CycleNation has raised $50,000 for stroke research and education
UTICA, N.Y. -- Complete with costumes and decorated bikes in a Halloween theme, 100 participants gathered to partake in CycleNation's fight against Stroke Thursday. CycleNation is a relay-style cycling event that took place at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Those who attended CycleNation learned ways to prevent a stroke and the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The funds raised at the event will help the American Stroke Association, fund research and education about strokes.
WKTV
Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts town west Utica tent city
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department posted a sign on the fence of the Community Garden in Utica Thursday, the signs read, “This campground is closed. Occupancy is prohibited.”. The small tent city in west Utica, the property owned by Cornerstone Community Church, has become home to...
WKTV
Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school
HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
Piece of machinery stolen from building in Delaware Co.
New York State Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a large piece of machinery that was stolen in Delaware County.
WNYT
Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
