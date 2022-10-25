GOP Groups Spend $6.2 Million in Oz-Fetterman Senate Race in Pennsylvania as Polls Tighten in Final Two Weeks

Read full article on original website
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
POLITICO
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
NBC New York
Trump Loses Latest Court Bid to Block Congress From Getting His Income Tax Returns
A top federal appeals court denied former President Donald Trump a rehearing of his challenge to an order that several years of his tax returns and those of related businesses be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The denial sets the stage for Trump to make an...
NBC New York
Trump Applauds Musk's Twitter Takeover, Says the Platform That Banned Him ‘Is Now in Sane Hands'
Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has previously said he would reverse the ban once he owned the company, though Trump said he would not come back. Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6,...
NBC New York
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
NBC New York
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the clawback rule Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The agency head said the SEC was following through on a rule first approved by Congress. Gensler also said Congress has mandated much of the SEC's regulatory agenda. A new Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would...
US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
