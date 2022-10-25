ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD probes detectives who allegedly stole, drank liquor at Electric Zoo

By Tina Moore, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

“Multiple’’ NYPD cops and supervisors have been placed on modified duty after at least three detectives were caught allegedly swiping liquor and downing it while working the Electric Zoo music fest in Manhattan, police told The Post on Tuesday.

The three officers — and their supervisor with the NYPD’s Narcotics Division — have been placed on modified duty or reassigned, the department said.

Their supervising lieutenant was placed on modified duty and transferred out of Manhattan North Narcotics.

“If you’re supervising these people and they’re drinking under you, that’s what happens,” a law-enforcement source said of the allegations.

The NYPD released a statement saying its Internal Affairs Bureau launched an investigation on the day of the incident.

“These are troubling allegations,” the statement reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Tc35_0im4ekm000
Electric Zoo 3.0 was held at Randall’s Island Park over Labor Day weekend.
Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

“IAB is working closely with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. So far, multiple supervisors and officers, who are the subjects of these allegations, have been placed on modified duty. Our work in this case is not done and we will continue to go where the facts take us. All disciplinary outcomes will be available after the investigation is complete.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what punishment the detectives could face if it’s proven that they stole booze and drank it while on duty. All three were either placed on modified duty or reassigned over the probe, sources said.

“They’re looking at anyone who was assigned there,” a second source said.

Electric Zoo 3.0 was held Sept. 2-4 in Randall’s Island Park with a lineup of DJs including Martin Garrix and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, who performed under his stage name DJ Diesel.

TEXAS STATE
