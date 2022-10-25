ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CinCor Pharma CINC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $61.25 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $45.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPeng

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on XPeng XPEV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings

FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Addus HomeCare's Earnings

Addus HomeCare ADUS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Addus HomeCare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. Addus HomeCare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Cincinnati Financial's Earnings

Cincinnati Financial CINF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cincinnati Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Cincinnati Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Clearwater Paper Earnings Preview

Clearwater Paper CLW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Clearwater Paper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40. Clearwater Paper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
