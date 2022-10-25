Read full article on original website
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
If You Invested $1,000 In HEXO Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. HEXO's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in...
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma
Analysts have provided the following ratings for CinCor Pharma CINC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $61.25 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $45.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPeng
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on XPeng XPEV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings
FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Addus HomeCare's Earnings
Addus HomeCare ADUS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Addus HomeCare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. Addus HomeCare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Cincinnati Financial's Earnings
Cincinnati Financial CINF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cincinnati Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Cincinnati Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Clearwater Paper Earnings Preview
Clearwater Paper CLW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Clearwater Paper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40. Clearwater Paper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
