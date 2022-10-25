Read full article on original website
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Does an Upcoming Spinoff Makes This Dividend-Paying Stock a Smart Buy Now?
Did you hear about the latest buy-one-get-one-free deal on Wall Street? With many of America's biggest companies reporting earnings this week, you easily could have missed the announcement. On Monday, Oct. 24, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) told investors of its intention to spin off a pair of businesses into a separate...
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Eli Lilly Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Medical sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 19%. A big-time player in the realm, Eli Lilly LLY, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st before the market open. Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical...
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
Carter's, Inc. CRI reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Alphabet Stock Is Down After Earnings: Time to Buy or Time to Bail?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported third-quarter results on October 25, and shares have fallen by double digits since. Revenue was up a modest 6%, half the growth rate of the first half of the year, and YouTube ad revenue actually declined. Is Alphabet dealing with temporary weakness in the ad market, or is growth slowing permanently? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look.
How Safe Is Intel's Dividend?
Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soared on Friday after the company laid out plans to aggressively cut costs. Not only is the PC market imploding following a pandemic bonanza in 2020 and 2021, with global unit shipments tumbling 19.5% year over year in the third quarter, but Intel is also seeing demand for server chips from enterprise and cloud customers soften.
Why Shares of Vaxcyte Rose 110.7% This Week
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, climbed 110.70% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $20.58. It then opened dramatically higher on Monday at $35.15 and climbed to a weekly and 52-week high of $43.65 on Friday before closing the week at $43.36. The stock is up more than 82% this year.
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
