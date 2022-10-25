ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kanye West Is No Longer a Billionaire After Adidas Drops Him: How Much Is His Net Worth Now?

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvfY8_0im4eOY800
Kanye West. Shutterstock

Bye-bye, billionaire status. Kanye West 's net worth has reportedly dropped significantly since losing his Adidas deal amid his anti-Semitic remarks.

Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Scandal: Every Brand That Has Dropped Him

Read article

The collaboration with Adidas and the rapper's Yeezy brand was worth about $1.5 billion, Forbes estimates. Without the deal, West's net worth has fallen to $400 million.

That sum comes "from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5 percent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims," Forbes reported on Tuesday, October 25.

West, 45, felt his net worth was undervalued by the outlet. When he first made the billionaires list in 2020, with an estimated $1 billion fortune, he texted the outlet that he was worth $3.3 billion. The Atlanta native also sent documents earlier this year claiming his Adidas partnership alone was worth $4.3 billion, though Forbes only estimated his net worth to be about $2 billion after reviewing information from other insiders and interviewing industry experts.

Kardashian, 42, and West split in February 2021 when the SKKN by Kim founder filed for divorce . They share four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A judge declared them legally single in March as they continue to work on the details of their divorce.

In addition to West owning a slice of Skims, Kardashian has a piece of Yeezy. She said in 2018 that she turned down an offer for $1 million to promote a company that is recognized for knocking off Yeezy designs, and her then-husband thanked her with a business deal.

Celebrities Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism Amid Kanye West Controversy

Read article

"He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door. I open the envelope and it is a million-dollar check and a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting,'" Kardashian said at the time on the " Pretty Big Deal " podcast. "In the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to be an owner of Yeezy, to have my percentage."

Kardashian did not reference West's comments directly but spoke out against anti-Semitism on Monday, October 24. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the Kardashians star tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Adidas is the latest brand to drop the "Power" rapper as he continues to defend his anti-Semitic remarks.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Scandal, Aftermath: Everything to Know

Read article

The artist first made headlines on October 8 after tweeting, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to apologize on October 19. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments]," West said but added that he "absolutely" did not regret the comments.

Balenciaga and Hollywood agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) also cut ties with West after his repeated anti-Semitic remarks.

Comments / 6

Related
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy