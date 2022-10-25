Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador: America’s ‘love affair with Israel’ trumps concerns over structure of next Israeli government
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, fresh off a trip to Washington for the Israeli president’s visit, addressed the American Jewish community on Friday morning in a pre-Shabbat briefing. Nides, who joined the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanese president: Israel border deal has no ‘political dimensions’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun clarified on Thursday that the maritime border deal forged with Israel does not constitute recognition by Beirut of Israel, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested as much. In a statement issued after he signed a letter approving the terms of the agreement, Aoun said it would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s upcoming election and its high stakes for democracy, explained
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was all smiles on Thursday, as he signed a long-delayed maritime deal with Lebanon, an adversary in the region. “It is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel,” he boasted at a cabinet meeting. But...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Moscow on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Cleveland Jewish News
US sanctions Iranian organization that placed bounty on Salman Rushdie
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned an Iranian organization that it says encouraged the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday. According to a Treasury statement, the Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation, increased the bounty on Rushdie which was put on after a fatwa (religious edict) against Rushdie by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the 1989 publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. It was reaffirmed in 2017 by Iran’s current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Cleveland Jewish News
Six Lions’ Den members turn themselves in to the Palestinian Authority
Six members of Nablus-based terror group Lions’ Den, including its leader, Mahmoud al-Banna, have turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority and have been placed in protective custody in Jericho, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Another 15 members of the group are in talks with P.A. security forces regarding...
Cleveland Jewish News
Canadian province of Manitoba adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
The Canadian province of Manitoba adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism this week. The provinces of Ontario and Alberta had previously adopted the IHRA definition, which recognizes forms of anti-Zionism that constitute anti-Semitism. “To be effective in combatting anti-Semitism, one of the world’s oldest forms of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel organizations gather in response to ‘oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry
As the United Nations prepared to hear the results of the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry, which many are calling a demonization of the Jewish state, the parents of a 5-year-old boy who died during a Hamas bombing told their story to the media gathered outside the U.N. building in New York.
Cleveland Jewish News
Syria: Israel struck multiple targets near Damascus
The Israeli Air Force struck multiple targets in the Damascus area early on Thursday, according to Syrian state media. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) report did provide further details, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based group dedicated to monitoring the war in Syria, the strikes targeted weapons and ammunition depots and positions of Iran-backed militia forces and Hezbollah near Damascus International Airport.
Cleveland Jewish News
Sylvan Adams takes tikkun olam to new heights
There is essentially no limit to Sylvan Adams’ commitment to biking, tikkun olam (the Jewish concept of repairing the world) and portraying his beloved country of Israel in a positive light. The Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist, who made aliyah from Montreal along with his wife in 2015, has devoted himself to serving as a self-appointed “ambassador-at-large for the State of Israel.”
