Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
740thefan.com
2022 Fargo Urban Deer Hunt
The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
kfgo.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
kvrr.com
Spitfire Bar & Grill reopens after fire in August
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular West Fargo restaurant opens after a fire shut it down nearly three months ago. On August 6th, a fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof at Spitfire Bar and Grill. According to its Facebook page, Spitfire started to welcome...
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
valleynewslive.com
Thursday night marks 6 months of Fargo Police oversight meetings
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fargo City Hall for a police oversight board meeting. Fargo’s police chief is set to discuss the use-of-force in an officer-involved shooting in Fargo that killed Shane Netterville. He will also speak about...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Hosts Red River, Begins Final Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball team is in action tonight, hosting Red River in a pivotal late-season matchup. Valley City topped Red River 2-1 in tournament play in Fargo in early October. A win for Valley City tonight would give them an excellent chance to pass Wahpeton and Central for ninth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) before the play-in round next weekend.
newsdakota.com
Dr. Misty Anderson Recognized As Woman Of The Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. Misty Anderson, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, was recognized as Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners, Challenge, Fall to Red River
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Again, the Hi-Liners were in the thick ofthe match, and again, the corner was to narrow to turn. Valley City erased leads in the all three sets, led late in the third, but were ultimately swept by Grand Forks Red River 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Tuesday night in Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Domestic Violence is up in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- A trend that has continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic is only taking more turns for concern here in the FM Metro. Domestic Violence incidents have risen sharply in the past year, according to members of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead. "During the...
valleynewslive.com
Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief. Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat. “In listening to members of our community, many now see a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Cross Country Announces Post-Season Awards
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner cross country finished it season with an awards night this week, following their performance at the state meet last Saturday. On the girls side, Greta Goven and Reagan Berg were co-Most Valuable, Brynn Lueck was selected as Most Improved, the Spirit Award went to Sydnee Ingstad, and the Outstanding Dedication awards were awarded to Carly Goven, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Amelia Meester, Cadence Fetsch.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
