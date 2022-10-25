Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday each score 34 as Bucks edge Hawks
Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo both scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA’s only unbeaten team with
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. P.J. Washington erupted for 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday night.
76ers edge Bulls on late 3-pointer for 12th-consecutive win in series
Joel Embiid scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and James Harden registered a double-double of 15
