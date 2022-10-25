ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan da Silva, KJ Simpson receive preseason All-Pac-12 honors

By Jack Carlough
Colorado men’s basketball forward Tristan da Silva and guard KJ Simpson were each named to the preseason men’s basketball All-Pac-12 team, the conference announced Monday .

As voted on by the media, Da Silva, a junior, made the second team, and the sophomore Simpson was an honorable mention. Both of those Buffs should play critical roles this season for a team in search of its third consecutive postseason appearance.

Last year, da Silva averaged 9.4 points and was second on the team in field goal shooting at 47.9%. Simpson made his mark early in the season coming off the bench and he ultimately led the Buffs with 86 assists.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

