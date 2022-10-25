Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 25, 2022 | As rates go up, consider other loan options to save
Mortgage rates have been inching up...
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Oct. 27, 2022: Rates Don't Change
A couple of important mortgage rates were static today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates and average 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were flat. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, notched higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a direct result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 24, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates rise over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
mailplus.co.uk
Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
Albany Herald
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Brokered CDs Offer Higher Yields With Limited Risk
With interest rates soaring, there are a lot of investment vehicles that provide substantial income. One is brokered certificates of deposit (CDs). These are CDs issued by banks and sold through securities brokerages, such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. Full disclosure: I’ve been buying brokered CDs for more than five years.
Santander boosted by interest rate hikes but braces for mortgage hit
Banking giant Santander has seen its profits boosted by higher interest returns but cautioned that rates could peak at 6% in 2024 if inflation remains stubbornly high. The Spanish retail bank reported pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the nine months to September 30, 4% higher than the £1.4 billion it made last year.
Mortgage Rates Rise to 20-Year High of 6.92% — How Has It Affected Rental Costs?
On a day when the bad economic news seemed to hit like an anvil -- including higher-than-expected inflation and tumbling stock prices -- the U.S. housing market got some bad news of its own in the...
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Oct. 25, 2022: Rates Gradually Rise
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates climb over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
6 Steps To Lowering Your Interest Rates
Rising interest rates make borrowing more expensive and debt more burdensome -- and the rates are rising fast. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates on Your Calendar Now Also See: States...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Climb Again, But Pace Slows
Freddie Mac says the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is still under 7%; others say it's crossed that threshold. The average rate for the 30-year fixed continues to climb toward 7%, ticking up slightly again this week. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for the 30-year fixed is now at 6.94%,...
Investors are slashing down the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike in December and beyond as the Fed hints at smaller increases
Investors on Friday pulled down expectations the Federal Reserve will issue another rate hike of 75 basis points in December and beyond. The probability of another jumbo-sized rate hike at the end of the year fell to 45% from 75% on Thursday. The moves were sparked after a report from...
Mortgage rates top 7%, hitting highest level since 2001
The average interest rate on a typical 30-year mortgage surpassed 7% this week, the highest level since 2001. Mortgage rates rose from 6.94% last week to 7.16% this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 6.39%, from 6.09% last week.
TreasuryDirect Website Struggles Amid High Demand for I Bonds
In a time of rising inflation, U.S. Treasury Series I Savings Bonds are a wise investment because they offer a hedge against inflation. So, as inflation increases, the value of the I bond increases. Article continues below advertisement. You can purchase up to $10,000 worth of I bonds every calendar...
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002
Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002.
Builder
Housing Starts Fall in September, While Completions Increase
Privately owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,439,000, which is 8.1% below the revised August estimate of 1,566,000 and 7.7% below the September 2021 rate of 1,559,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Single‐family housing...
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the last year — and could keep climbing
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%.
Mortgage rates edge higher
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% with an average 0.9 point as of Thursday, up from 6.92% a week ago, according to government-sponsored home mortgage packager Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, the 30-year rate averaged 3.09%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.23% with an average 1.1 point,...
