Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Andrew McKaye: Beloved South Fork High School Librarian and Teacher
Andrew McKaye of Fortuna California died on October 18th at the age of 99. He was born on October 12, 1923 at Diamond Lake, Michigan where he spent the summers of his childhood and youth. During the school year he lived in South Bend Indiana which he considered home. In...
kymkemp.com
Lutheran Church of Arcata Celebrates 50th Anniversary
As Lutherans across the globe commemorate the Protestant Reformation of 1517 this weekend on “Reformation Sunday,” The Lutheran Church of Arcata will be celebrating a date and even a bit closer to home — its 50th Anniversary. It was 1972 when two Arcata Lutheran congregations joined together...
kymkemp.com
Burn Suspension to Lift on October 28 in Humboldt, Del Norte and Areas of Western Trinity
Press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit will lift the burn suspension. This affects those in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) within Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. Landowners in the...
kymkemp.com
Silicon Valley Executives Launch Non-Profit that will Benefit Budding Entrepreneurs from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods
Two highly experienced Silicon Valley executives announced today the launch of a Northern California nonprofit angel venture aimed at supporting a unique group of budding entrepreneurs: students, faculty, and staff from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Lost Coast Ventures (LCV) was founded by Cal Poly Humboldt alumni...
kymkemp.com
Celebration of Partnership to Accelerate Wind Port Project
Press release from the Humboldt Bay Harbor District:. [Today] at 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District will be hosting a ceremony celebrating a new partnership that will accelerate the Humboldt Offshore Wind Port project. …Please join us for a Celebration of Partnership as outlined below:. Date/Time: Thursday, October...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Wants You to Know About the Pending Title 24 Code Changes
The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. A new...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
kymkemp.com
Monster Truck Tickets Donated to Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods
Redwood Acres Raceway has donated Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour tickets to Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods for this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th!. The Identity Theft monster truck is parked at the Eureka Teen Center’s parking lot for the rest of the week, and on Thursday, October 27th, they will give our club members rides in the truck.
kymkemp.com
Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors
If you’ve ever been a spectator at the annual Kinetic Grand Championship, you likely marveled at a giant steam punk shark, enormous sparkly horse, huge ham hock, or big foot. (If you haven’t, …. oh dear. You poor thing. Please check out https://kineticgrandchampionship.com/ ). Not only are...
kymkemp.com
Upcoming Roadwork on Local Roadways
U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA. U.S. 101 (25.9/26) – Emergency work just south of Crescent City will continue. Lane closures will be in effect weeknights...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
Winter Arts Faire Vendor Applications Due November 21st
We are pleased to present the 45th Annual Winter Arts Faire, and invite artisanal craft vendors to join us in celebration!. Faire Site: Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway. Faire Hours: Saturday, December 17-Sunday December 18 10-6pm Set up: Friday, December 16th 2-9pm Tear Down time: Sunday after the...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Law Enforcement and Health Workers Attend Five-Day Crisis Intervention Team Training
Press release from Humboldt County Health and Human Services:. Nearly 30 law enforcement officers and mental health service providers from agencies across the county participated in a five-day Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training to learn strategies to better respond to people experiencing mental health crises. The Humboldt County Department of...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Offers Zero Waste Tips for Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos
Halloween and Día de los Muertos are quickly approaching, and those who choose to celebrate these holidays are already busy preparing for the celebration. Spooky costumes on Halloween may be scary to some, but the waste generated from both Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations can be really terrifying for the environment. Have no fear, the Environmental Services Department has collected some of the best tricks for going zero waste this holiday season:
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
kymkemp.com
Chico is Looking for a Foster Family While He Receives Medical Treatment
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Chico is a white and black Dogo Argentino who is around 3 years old. Chico is suffering from heartworms and needs a foster home for him to receive the medical treatment he needs. All medical expenses are covered by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund.
kymkemp.com
Lyft Ridesharing Service Now Available at the Arcata Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. The Humboldt County Aviation Department is excited to announce a new partnership with Lyft. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Board of Supervisors approved the authorization to execute a non-exclusive concession agreement with Lyft to offer ridesharing services to and from the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV).
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
Comments / 0