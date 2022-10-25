ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Boys & Girls Club Haunted House in Albany starting Saturday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZc7v_0im4c8RL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area (BGCCA) will be having a Haunted House, starting Saturday and lasting until Halloween. The Haunted House will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and there will be Harvest Festival on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area is proud to provide a safe holiday experience for youth of all ages at our Albany Clubhouse,” said Justin Reuter, Chief Executive Officer.

The Albany Clubhouse will be transformed into a Haunted House for spooky tours. The event is free and open to the public. The Harvest will take place outside, next to the Albany Clubhouse, 21 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Parking is available at Market 32 and area streets.

NEWS10 ABC

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region

Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 28

Today's five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Radiant heating coming to Queensbury Hotel patio

There's some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week - the same patio where the hotel's Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They'll still be able to get back to dining soon - with some new deluxe amenities.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Happy Howloween: Local dogs dress up for Halloween 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween can be a fun day for every member of the family, including our furry friends! If you’re looking for a last minute costume, an indoor dog park in Saratoga Springs called Chow Bella has a variety of options that will keep your pup on trend. According to the National […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

