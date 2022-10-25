Stray of the Day 10/25/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North.

The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also knows a few basic commands.

He’s sweet, loving, partially trained and has the cutest face; what more could you want? Stan will bring so much adventure and excitement to your home!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.