Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
WSET
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
vabeach.com
Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities
Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
WSET
Now Open: Aerie promotes body positivity, empowerment through apparel at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge is welcoming Aerie, one of the fastest-growing brands in the apparel industry to their mall. The story opened on Thursday for customers. The mall said Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence.
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
WSET
River Ridge to host 2nd liberty auto show, in partnership with LU students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced a partnership with the Liberty University School of Business to hold an auto show. This will take place on the shopping center’s property, near the soon-to-open Papa Gallo. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
Virginia researchers discover molecule that fights Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a molecule linked to the body's immune response to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, foreshadowing the potential for huge leaps in how neurodegenerative diseases will be treated in the future.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning. Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.
WSET
Roots and Reconnection: New exhibit will display the Poplar Forest enslaved community
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Throughout his lifetime, Thomas Jefferson profited from the crops grown by his slaves, the products they created, and their bodies themselves. On Saturday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will host Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story, a free public event to celebrate the opening of Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest, a new exhibit about the lives of the Poplar Forest enslaved community.
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WSET
Spooky Spots: Spooky Trail Walk is not your average walk in the woods
GOODE, Va. (WSET) — How many times did you hear as a kid -- don't go into the woods at night?. The two of us apparently never got that memo. And neither did Ben LeMora, the mastermind behind this walk that you won't soon forget. "It was really spooky...
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
