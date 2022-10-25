ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSET

Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project

With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Now Open: Aerie promotes body positivity, empowerment through apparel at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge is welcoming Aerie, one of the fastest-growing brands in the apparel industry to their mall. The story opened on Thursday for customers. The mall said Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence.
LYNCHBURG, VA
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Roots and Reconnection: New exhibit will display the Poplar Forest enslaved community

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Throughout his lifetime, Thomas Jefferson profited from the crops grown by his slaves, the products they created, and their bodies themselves. On Saturday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will host Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story, a free public event to celebrate the opening of Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest, a new exhibit about the lives of the Poplar Forest enslaved community.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA

