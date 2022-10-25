ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends 'Warning' To 'Anyone Who Dates' Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, "ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER," along with his own added caption. "I want to be crystal clear about this," he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
FLORIDA STATE

