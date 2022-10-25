Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: StartEngine CEO Talks SeedInvest Acquisition, Why Equity Crowdfunding Is Thriving
Equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout of competitor SeedInvest. "The consolidation makes a lot of sense," StartEngine CEO Howard Marks tells Benzinga. Crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout deal to acquire competitor SeedInvest from the Circle Internet Financial affiliate Pluto Holdings in a deal that will combine...
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
'Pivot Language' From The Federal Reserve Could Be Coming Next Week: What You Need To Know Before The Fed's Next Meeting
A pivot from the Federal Reserve could be coming sooner than most are anticipating, even as the labor market continues to show strength. What Happened: According to a tweet from Fox Business' Charles Gasparino on Thursday, BlackRock Inc BLK is telling financial advisors that the firm is anticipating "pivot language" at the Fed's upcoming meeting on Nov. 2.
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Why Arch Capital Group Shares Are Popping Off Friday Following Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL shares are trading higher by 10.01% to $56.86 going into the close of Friday's trading session after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500. Additionally, RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained Arch Capital Group with an Outperform and raised the...
How Berner's Weed Brand, Cookies, Preserves Quality Across State Lines: 'A Lot Of Airplanes And A Lot Of Travel'
As a cannabis entrepreneur, getting complimented by Bruce Linton can surely be something to brag about. If the executive chairman of Gage Cannabis — and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corp CGC — praises your business decisions, it’s likely a sign you're on the right track. But...
5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
Benzinga
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Amazon's Market Cap Bloodbath: Value Of Netflix, Paypal Combined Vanishes In A Flash
Amazon.com Inc AMZN rebounded Friday, climbing to the $100 level — gaining back about $100 billion in market cap — after basically seeing shares fall off a cliff on the previous day. The e-commerce giant reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday, beating on the top...
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Musk Disclosed A Stake, Here's How Much You Made
The world’s richest person now owns one of the leading social media platforms with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. Here’s what investors would have done if they took a stake when Musk’s initial stake was announced. What Happened: The captivating...
Celebrated Programmer Javier Sevilla Joins MetaversusWorld as Architect
MetaversusWorld has seen many interesting changes and developments this year. First, there was its partnership with Ready Player Me, an avatar platform, that would give its users an even more realistic metaverse experience. Now, MetaversusWorld has scored another coup; onboarding top programmer Javier Sevilla as its new architect. This move...
Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History
U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
