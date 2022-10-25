ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Benzinga

'Pivot Language' From The Federal Reserve Could Be Coming Next Week: What You Need To Know Before The Fed's Next Meeting

A pivot from the Federal Reserve could be coming sooner than most are anticipating, even as the labor market continues to show strength. What Happened: According to a tweet from Fox Business' Charles Gasparino on Thursday, BlackRock Inc BLK is telling financial advisors that the firm is anticipating "pivot language" at the Fed's upcoming meeting on Nov. 2.
Benzinga

SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop

South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Benzinga

5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
Benzinga

Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX

Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Benzinga

Celebrated Programmer Javier Sevilla Joins MetaversusWorld as Architect

MetaversusWorld has seen many interesting changes and developments this year. First, there was its partnership with Ready Player Me, an avatar platform, that would give its users an even more realistic metaverse experience. Now, MetaversusWorld has scored another coup; onboarding top programmer Javier Sevilla as its new architect. This move...
Benzinga

Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History

U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy