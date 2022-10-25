ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Rhoden family killings: Wagner IV’s brother testifies against him

By Sarah Szilagy, Jonathan Jackson
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMEdG_0im4bKz100

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV testified against him Monday, admitting in detail the family’s plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

As a witness for the prosecution in court Monday, Jake Wagner — who pled guilty to the murders in April 2021 — admitted to the jurors the steps the Wagner family took ahead of the killings, including falsifying custody documents, purchasing guns and creating makeshift silencers. Jake Wagner also described what he said were Wagner IV’s and George Wagner III’s specific roles in the murders.

Jake Wagner’s testimony was not filmed or recorded per the judge’s order that witnesses may opt-out of having their face shown or voice recorded.

Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren

In addition to buying guns, Jake Wagner testified that his family bought ski masks, dark clothing and boots to conceal their identities during the crimes. He also described how the family modified the bed of the truck in order to hide him and Wagner IV in the back while Wagner III drove to the Rhoden’s trailers.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, one of the victims. The other victims were Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden.

Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars

On the stand, Jake Wagner said his family falsified custody documents to get Jake’s daughter from Hannah May Rhoden — admitting that his mother Angela signed Hannah May’s name without her permission. He also told jurors that Wagner IV hesitated before pulling the trigger at one point and that Wagner III expressed remorse for killing Christopher Rhoden Sr. — who he said was Wagner III’s friend.

In September 2021, Wagner family matriarch Angela pled guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence — but not to the eight murder charges against her. George “Billy” Wagner III, Jake and Wagner IV’s father, still awaits trial.

Testimony in Wagner IV’s trial will continue Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Jake Wagner cross-examined at brother’s murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — In Pike County, shocking new testimony from Jake Wagner was heard in court Wednesday as he took the stand for the third day in the murder trial of his brother George Wagner IV. During cross-examination, George’s defense attorney asked Jake whether George had argued against the idea of killing the Rhoden […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 former Ohio deputies indicted for excessive force

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The indictment says that […]
PIKETON, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pike County Sheriff’s officers indicted for excessive force

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
Washington Examiner

Man charged with grandfather's murder after attempting to toss 'suspicious' trash

An Ohio man was arrested on a $1 million bond for the murder of his own grandfather, who was identified Thursday. The Ironton Police Department was alerted to Kace Pleasant, 22, after it reported a call from sanitation workers about him attempting to throw away "suspicious" bags of trash. Officers on the scene reported discovering bloody clothes in the bags. Pleasant took off in his car when he saw police approaching his home, but he was ultimately arrested on the charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

52K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy