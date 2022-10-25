DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.

