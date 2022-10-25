ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Early Voting Begins

Delaware – Early Voting begins today in the First State. There are Five early voting locations across Kent, Sussex, and New Castle County which will be open from 11 am to 7 pm October 28th through November 6th. All you need to bring your ID and proof of residence...
DELAWARE STATE
High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.

DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
DELAWARE STATE
Earned income tax credit, largest program for working people

DELMARVA – The earned income tax credit is the largest program for working people across Delmarva. The income tax credit is refundable for low to moderate-income families if they are working. Now, this credit does come at the federal and state level. The Maryland credit will match the household’s federal credit.
MARYLAND STATE
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4

DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Early voting kicks off today in Del.

DELAWARE – Early voting begins in Delaware today, October 28th. From today through Tuesday, November 1st, polling locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Wednesday, November 2nd through Sunday, November 6th, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The General...
DELAWARE STATE
Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st

MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
MARYLAND STATE
Early voting begins Thursday in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In-person early voting begins statewide in Maryland on Thursday and will run through Thursday, November 3rd. Same-day voter registration is also available for eligible Marylanders at all early voting centers. Those planning to register must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include an MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address.
MARYLAND STATE

