Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
ACLU Delaware to rollout new initiative providing LGBTQ+ students more support
LEWES, Del.- The ACLU Delaware will soon kick off a new initiative to bring more support to LGBTQ+ students across the first state. It’s called the ‘Know Your Rights Guide’ and looks to educate parents, teachers, and students on their 1st Amendment rights. The ACLU of Delaware...
WMDT.com
$7M in health funding coming to Maryland to support underserved communities
MARYLAND – 7 million dollars is set to be dispersed across the state of Maryland. It’s coming from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission, a part of the Maryland Department of Health. It’ll support areas of health including diabetes and chronic disease, maternal and child health, behavioral health,...
WMDT.com
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester attends roundtable at Beebe Healthcare on challenges facing nurses
LEWES, Del.- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester joined members of the Beebe Hospital System, and members of the Delaware legislature Thursday in Lewes at the Margaret H Rollins school of nursing, to discuss the challenges that nursing faces across the US and the first state. The roundtable focused on improving information...
WMDT.com
Delaware Early Voting Begins
Delaware – Early Voting begins today in the First State. There are Five early voting locations across Kent, Sussex, and New Castle County which will be open from 11 am to 7 pm October 28th through November 6th. All you need to bring your ID and proof of residence...
WMDT.com
High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.
DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
WMDT.com
Earned income tax credit, largest program for working people
DELMARVA – The earned income tax credit is the largest program for working people across Delmarva. The income tax credit is refundable for low to moderate-income families if they are working. Now, this credit does come at the federal and state level. The Maryland credit will match the household’s federal credit.
WMDT.com
New funding helps local non-profits address substance abuse, deadline approaching
DELAWARE – In Delaware, a new fund supporting local non-profits that provide substance abuse resources has extended its deadline to apply. Thanks to ARPA dollars, the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund’s goal is to reduce overdose deaths in the first state. The funding provides resources to local...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
WMDT.com
DART Partners with the Delaware Food Bank for 25th Annual Stuff-the-Bus Food Drive
DELAWARE – DART’s annual Stuff-the-Bus thanksgiving food drive is returning to celebrate 25 years. The drive is all about assisting food-insecure Delawareans ahead of the holiday season, and this year they have a goal of collecting up to 25 tons of food. There are multiple days and locations...
WMDT.com
Early voting kicks off today in Del.
DELAWARE – Early voting begins in Delaware today, October 28th. From today through Tuesday, November 1st, polling locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Wednesday, November 2nd through Sunday, November 6th, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The General...
WMDT.com
Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st
MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
WMDT.com
Early voting begins Thursday in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In-person early voting begins statewide in Maryland on Thursday and will run through Thursday, November 3rd. Same-day voter registration is also available for eligible Marylanders at all early voting centers. Those planning to register must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include an MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address.
WMDT.com
Housing interest rates hit 7 percent, as brokers predict prices to dip slightly on homes.
SALISBURY, Md- Housing prices and cheap debt were a staple of the pandemic until the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates on borrowing earlier this year, bumping interest up to 7 percent as of the latest increase. “The buying power has been reduced with the higher interest rate so we...
Comments / 0