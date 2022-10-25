ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kgncnewsnow.com

Flying the Amarillo Skies This Weekend: T-33 Trainer Visit

This Saturday, the Texas Air and Space Museum will be visited by the T-33 Jet Trainer from 10 am to 2 pm, weather permitting. The plane has been owned by PGM Aviation since 2015, and the pilot bringing it into town is Jim Reynolds, a former Amarillo Resident. The T-33...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

Students’ thoughts about a Canyon Whataburger

Several social media graphics and rumors around town say that a Whataburger is coming to Canyon. The claims state that Whataburger is moving into the space on 23rd ave. at the location of the now-closed Donut Stop. Brick and Elm, a reputable magazine in Amarillo, posted a graphic on their...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Maverick Boys and Girls Club Receive Grant

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo has received a grant from Bank of America. Officials from Bank of America provided the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo with a $50,000 grant to increase the organization’s services for low-income local youth and families. The bank presented the...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bringing women closer together with the Girlfriends in God conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God. This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Physicians Honored

The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
AMARILLO, TX

