GOP Groups Spend $6.2 Million in Oz-Fetterman Senate Race in Pennsylvania as Polls Tighten in Final Two Weeks

Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
‘All eyes are on Pennsylvania’ as Biden, Harris tout Fetterman and Shapiro in Philly
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined Pennsylvania Democrats in Philadelphia on Friday for the annual party dinner. They talked up Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
Elon Musk Plans Twitter Content Moderation Council as Questions About Trump Return Loom
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, says he plans a "content moderation council" and will not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before it is convened. In May 2022, after Musk agreed to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, he said he would reverse Twitter's lifetime ban on former President Donald Trump if the acquisition went through.
Trump Loses Latest Court Bid to Block Congress From Getting His Income Tax Returns
A top federal appeals court denied former President Donald Trump a rehearing of his challenge to an order that several years of his tax returns and those of related businesses be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The denial sets the stage for Trump to make an...
