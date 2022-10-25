Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'
Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
Report: NBA Seeks Hard Salary Cap Limit in CBA With Players Association
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that...
10 Observations: Bulls' Defense Rests in Tight Loss to Spurs
10 observations: Bulls' defense rests in loss to Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Show just the Chicago Bulls' side of the box score, and Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs might look like a win on the surface. Fifty-seven bench points, led by banner nights from...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
Blackhawks Dodge Bullet With Tyler Johnson Injury: ‘It Could've Been Worse'
Hawks dodge bullet with Johnson injury: 'Could've been worse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a left ankle injury retroactive to Oct. 25, the team announced before Thursday's game. That means he will be out for at least seven days.
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Out Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he...
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Friday night condemning point guard Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Thursday. He also shared a screenshot of the movie's Amazon page on his Instagram Story.
Bulls Are NBA's Fourth Most Valuable Team, According to Forbes
Bulls NBA's 4th most valuable team, according to Forbes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Forbes' annual NBA team value rankings are here. And, as per usual, the Chicago Bulls are among the franchises at the top. Per Forbes, the Bulls are worth $4.1 billion, marking 12 percent growth from...
NHL-leading Bruins beat Blue Jackets 4-0 for 5th win a row
Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs...
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in
Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson, J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored and Spencer Martin made 34 saves. On Thursday night in Seattle, the Canucks beat the Kraken 5-4 to end their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games. Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves. The Penguins have lost three straight to fall to 4-3-1. Weariness appeared to creep into the home side’s game, with the Penguins outshooting the Canucks 30-19 across the second and third periods, but Martin held fast for the victory. The 24-year-old goalie is 4-0-4 with Vancouver.
ESPN Analyst Puts Fields' Athleticism Second to Lamar Jackson
ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran.
