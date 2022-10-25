When someone runs at a group of San Francisco police officers with a blade, hollering that he wants to die, it doesn’t usually end well. In fact, it often turns fatal. It turned fatal for Ajmal Amani, 41, who was suffering from a mental health crisis when he ran toward police with a kitchen knife in a residential hotel last November. It turned fatal in a separate incident earlier this year when two men fighting over a knife were shot and killed by police. It turned fatal in 11 of the 22 times SFPD officers fired their service weapons over the past five years.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO