Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
No Charges Filed Against Former Danville Police Officer in Shooting Death of Mentally Ill Man
The Contra Costa County District Attorney officially announced Friday that no charges will be filed against the former Danville police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man last year. While DA Diana Becton said she doesn’t condone the officers actions, they just don’t have enough to pursue criminal...
NBC Bay Area
Boyfriend Arrested in Apparent Murder-for-Hire Slaying of East Bay Dentist Apparently Dies by Suicide: Sheriff
The boyfriend who was arrested in the apparent murder-for-hire slaying of an East Bay dentist appears to have died by suicide Friday while in custody, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. Nelson Chia, 73, of Oakland was found motionless and unresponsive by deputies conducting a routing check at Santa Rita...
Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns
BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Death of East Bay Dentist Appears to be Murder-for-Hire: Officials
The August shooting death of a well-regarded dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon appears to be a murder-for-hire, officials said Friday, adding that two suspects had been arrested. Dr. Lili Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue. The two suspects who were arrested –...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrests made following death of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have made two arrests in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. KTVU cameras on Thursday night captured the arrest of one of those suspects taken at police headquarters. KTVU has learned that the man is Lili Xu's longtime partner, Nelson...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
Contra Costa DA will not charge Deputy Andrew Hall in fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson
MARTINEZ -- Calling it a 'difficult and challenging case,' Contra Costa DA Diana Becton announced Friday her office will not file criminal charges against former deputy Andrew Hall in the 2021 fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson Becton said her office had consulted three police use-of-force experts before reaching a decision. One recommended charges while the other two called it lawful self-defense."A prosecutorial decision must rest squarely on the ability to prove an offense beyond reasonable doubt," the DA's office wrote in its final report. "After reviewing all the available evidence, one reasonable conclusion points to innocence and another reasonable...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
sfstandard.com
A Machete-Wielding Man in Crisis Charged Police. Thanks to His Neighbor, He Wasn’t Killed
When someone runs at a group of San Francisco police officers with a blade, hollering that he wants to die, it doesn’t usually end well. In fact, it often turns fatal. It turned fatal for Ajmal Amani, 41, who was suffering from a mental health crisis when he ran toward police with a kitchen knife in a residential hotel last November. It turned fatal in a separate incident earlier this year when two men fighting over a knife were shot and killed by police. It turned fatal in 11 of the 22 times SFPD officers fired their service weapons over the past five years.
4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say
The SLO police officer also reportedly saw “equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters.”
NBC Bay Area
DA to Not Charge Former Danville Officer in Killing of Tyrell Wilson, Family Says
A former deputy sheriff will not face additional charges for killing Tyrell Wilson, a mentally unstable man in Danville, according to Wilson's father and the family attorney. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will make the announcement official on Friday. Marvin Wilson wants to remember Tyrell as a former...
KTVU FOX 2
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the...
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
Oakland police update on 30-day plan to combat gun violence, as city sees another murder
The Oakland Police Department updated the public on Tuesday on its effort to reduce violence in the city, as it grapples with an increase in violent crime and shootings.
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Brentwood man who allegedly used 3D printer to make assault weapons arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used 3D printers to manufacture firearms was arrested by Brentwood police following a months-long investigation, according to a social post from Brentwood PD. Scott Leeper, 23, of Brentwood, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Brentwood PD Investigations Division who executed a search warrant. At Leeper’s residence, […]
NBC Bay Area
Active Shooter Report at Santa Cruz High School Unfounded: Police
A report of an active shooter and multiple people shot at Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning caused a panic, but it was determined to be unfounded, police said. Several schools in Santa Cruz were placed on lockdown while police responded to the campus and investigated the report. After the...
SFist
Pair of Suspects Charged With Arson In Antioch Case of Woman Found Burned, But No Murder Charges Yet
The death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, whose family reported her missing the same day her burned remains were found on an Antioch trail last week, remains under investigation. But two men are in custody and have been charged in connection with her death — though not with her actual murder.
Comments / 2