CBS San Francisco

Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrests made following death of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have made two arrests in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. KTVU cameras on Thursday night captured the arrest of one of those suspects taken at police headquarters. KTVU has learned that the man is Lili Xu's longtime partner, Nelson...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa DA will not charge Deputy Andrew Hall in fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson

MARTINEZ -- Calling it a 'difficult and challenging case,' Contra Costa DA Diana Becton announced Friday her office will not file criminal charges against former deputy Andrew Hall in the 2021 fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson Becton said her office had consulted three police use-of-force experts before reaching a decision. One recommended charges while the other two called it lawful self-defense."A prosecutorial decision must rest squarely on the ability to prove an offense beyond reasonable doubt," the DA's office wrote in its final report. "After reviewing all the available evidence, one reasonable conclusion points to innocence and another reasonable...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

A Machete-Wielding Man in Crisis Charged Police. Thanks to His Neighbor, He Wasn’t Killed

When someone runs at a group of San Francisco police officers with a blade, hollering that he wants to die, it doesn’t usually end well. In fact, it often turns fatal. It turned fatal for Ajmal Amani, 41, who was suffering from a mental health crisis when he ran toward police with a kitchen knife in a residential hotel last November. It turned fatal in a separate incident earlier this year when two men fighting over a knife were shot and killed by police. It turned fatal in 11 of the 22 times SFPD officers fired their service weapons over the past five years.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander

SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles --  ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood man who allegedly used 3D printer to make assault weapons arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used 3D printers to manufacture firearms was arrested by Brentwood police following a months-long investigation, according to a social post from Brentwood PD. Scott Leeper, 23, of Brentwood, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Brentwood PD Investigations Division who executed a search warrant. At Leeper’s residence, […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Active Shooter Report at Santa Cruz High School Unfounded: Police

A report of an active shooter and multiple people shot at Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning caused a panic, but it was determined to be unfounded, police said. Several schools in Santa Cruz were placed on lockdown while police responded to the campus and investigated the report. After the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

