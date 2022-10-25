Read full article on original website
Cancer therapy shows potential to treat severe COVID-19 in pre-clinical trials
An article published in Science Advances suggests that a type of cancer treatment known as immune checkpoint blockade may be beneficial in certain cases of severe COVID-19. The creators of this therapy, which can successfully activate the immune system to fight cancer, won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial
Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
Researchers develop an algorithm to improve cancer treatment
UVA Health Cancer Center researchers have developed an algorithm that will improve cancer care by quickly and easily identifying patients who will benefit from powerful cancer drugs called kinase inhibitors. The algorithm may have other diagnostic benefits for patients as well. Kinase inhibitors are the most common cancer drugs approved...
Researchers create new cancer fighting compound
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Cancer Risks
A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, federal regulators said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. Nitrosamines are common in water...
Phase I clinical trial of the first drug to successfully inhibit the MYC gene that drives many common cancers
Researchers report that a drug targeting the cancer-causing gene MYC inhibits the function of the gene in a phase I clinical trial. Until now, no other drug has been able to do this safely and effectively. Presenting preliminary results from the trial at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets...
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
How tumors suppress the development of metastases
Why do metastases often only appear after the original tumor has been surgically removed? Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University have now published an explanation for this phenomenon. They were able to identify a messenger substance of the...
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations
A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
Women health care workers faced heightened moral distress during pandemic: Study
New research highlights the challenges women health care providers (HCPs) experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic which contributed to heightened moral distress, providing insights into ongoing professional burnout. Moral distress is defined as the experience of knowing the ethically right action to take but being systemically constrained from taking that action....
Study finds a possible explanation for why immunotherapy works well for some cancer patients, but not others
Immunotherapy, a biotherapy that boosts the ability of the immune system to recognize and attack mutant tumor cells, has transformed the treatment landscape for patients battling cancer, which emerges from the progressive accumulation of DNA mutations. However, many patients do not respond to immunotherapy. For instance, among highly-mutated colorectal and endometrial cancers, research has shown that only half will show a response to immunotherapy.
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word "addiction" fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn't have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. "Addiction is a complicated...
