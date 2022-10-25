“Dirty Cash” Tampa Couple Sentenced In $21M Money Laundering Scheme

TAMPA, Fla. – Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, Tampa, were sentenced to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.

As part of their sentences, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $21,567,939, which represented the proceeds of the conspiracy.

The couple pleaded guilty on June 10, 2022.

According to court documents, Garcia Moreta and Rodriguez Mendez led a Tampa-based money laundering organization responsible for laundering more than $20 million in drug proceeds in over 400 transactions.

During the conspiracy, the couple received substantial amounts of drug proceeds, then gave bundles of cash with purchase instructions to people whom Rodriguez Mendez had recruited in order to purchase cashier’s checks.

These checks often listed as the remitter either a co-conspirator or a business registered in the co-conspirator’s name. The co-conspirators then often traveled to several banks in the same day in order to avoid suspicion. These cashier’s checks were then given to other businesses and individuals involved in the conspiracy.

In the news: Former Florida Mail Processor Sentenced After Stealing $400,000 In Federal Refund Checks

On June 18, 2019, troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol stopped Garcia Moreta while she was in possession of a bag containing cashier’s checks and receipts for cashier’s checks totaling more than $1 million.

In total, investigators identified $21,567,939 that was laundered in furtherance of the conspiracy. The defendants’ share of the proceeds for their role in the scheme was approximately three percent.

“The main motivation of these drug trafficking organizations is profit at the expense of the safety and health of our citizens. The actions of these individuals assisted the drug traffickers bringing this poison into our communities,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This successful collaboration between the DEA Miami Field Division and our federal partners highlights the importance of financial investigations in the fight against narcotics trafficking in Florida.”

“The dirty cash from drug trafficking cannot legally be introduced into the commerce stream, so traffickers rely on money launderers to “clean it”,” said Brian Payne, IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge. “Those who launder drug proceeds are just as vile and culpable as the traffickers themselves, which is why today’s sentences properly hold the defendants responsible for their actions.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement