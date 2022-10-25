Read full article on original website
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
maritime-executive.com
White House Seeks to Cancel U.S. Navy's Nuclear Cruise Missile
The Biden administration has released its review of the United States' nuclear posture, including its plans for weapons systems development and decommissioning. As expected, the review finds that there is no need to develop the U.S. Navy's proposed sea-launched nuclear cruise missile (SLCM-N) for attack sub and surface ship deployment.
navalnews.com
German Frigate Sachsen Engages Drones with Laser Weapon
It was a big step in the direction of fully operational laser weapons. For the time ever, the German Armed Forces fired a shipboard laser weapon. On August 30th 2022, the German frigate Sachsen successfully engaged drones at short and very short range in the Baltic Sea near Putlos Major Training Area. The laser weapon demonstrator was developed by the High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator working committee (“ARGE”), consisting of MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.
Daily Beast
The Government’s Most Secretive Agency Is Spilling Its Secrets
The National Security Agency, sometimes cheekily called the “No Such Agency,” has some new secrets to spill. The clandestine agency’s museum, which is focused on codebreaking and spying, is reopening its doors to the public this month, after shutting down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in that lull, the museum staff took advantage of the downtime to unearth some secret and previously classified spying gear from the depths of storage. The museum now boasts spying machines from around the globe that, in some cases, nobody—even at the NSA—knew existed.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
This Day in History: October 25
The United States invaded the tiny island country of Grenada. United States Marines in Grenada.National Archives and Records Administration. On October 25, 1983, the U.S. military, under President Ronald Reagan, invaded the island country of Grenada.
Every Firearm Currently Used by the US Military
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, the United States has been the world’s preeminent military superpower. To maintain its dominance, the U.S. has by far the largest military budget in the world, reaching $722 billion in fiscal 2022. While much of that spending goes towards nuclear modernization and technological […]
informedinfrastructure.com
American Concrete Institute Announces New Building Officials Webinar Series
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announces the availability of a new series of webinars, the ACI Building Officials Webinar Series, beginning in November 2022. The webinar series will focus on highlighted topics specifically for building officials that have been approved for professional development hours from the International Code Council (ICC).
informedinfrastructure.com
ACEC’s Statement on the 50th Anniversary of The Brooks Act
Washington, D.C. – The American Council of Engineering Companies celebrates the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Brooks Act, which codified Qualifications-Based Selection for public works projects. The following statement is from ACEC Board Chair W. Arthur Barrett, II:. “For 50 years, the Brooks Act has established an...
The Last AQM-37 Typhon Supersonic Target Drone Has Been Launched (Updated)
US NavyThe AQM-37 was first delivered to the U.S. Navy in 1963 and grew to replicate high-speed aircraft, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.
informedinfrastructure.com
Jeong K. Hong Joins Thornton Tomasetti as Vice President
Thornton Tomasetti welcomes Jeong K. Hong, who joins as Vice President on its Forensics team. Jeong, or J.K. as he is more commonly known, has more than 25 years of experience in the management, investigation and evaluation of engineering research and development programs in the oil and gas, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and automotive industries. Based in the New York office, J.K. will be assisting clients with the performance of welded structures. Most recently, J.K. was a senior research engineer with Engineering Mechanics Corporation of Columbus.
Quartz
A new hub for North America’s lumber
Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
newyorkalmanack.com
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
navalnews.com
SEAir unveils TRANSFLYTOR Troop Transport Vessel with Hydrofoils
A 20m Fast Vessel with retractable hydrofoils: Troop Transportation Flying Vector. The design and engineering studies for the TRANSFLYTOR project are fully funded by the European E-DIDP program and will be delivered at the end of 2023. SEAir is the technical leader, while the DGA (French defense procurement agency) ensures the good operational and technological suitability of the vessel, coordinating exchanges with their Danish and Spanish counterparts.
