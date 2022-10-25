The GoAigua Smart Irrigation Solution Wins “Green Award” For Its Work In The Field Of Sustainability

Read full article on original website
The Winners Of The 8th Annual ACI Excellence In Concrete Construction Awards
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.- The eighth annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative concrete projects from around the world. The “Overall Excellence” award was presented to Chau Chak Wing Museum, located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The winning concrete project also received first place in the mid-rise structures category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Concrete Convention on Monday, October 24, 2022.
WSP USA Hires Manjeet Ranu for Advisory Leadership Role
ATLANTA — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Manjeet Ranu to serve as the national planning lead and senior vice president for the firm’s Advisory national business line. In his new role, Ranu will collaboratively lead development, implementation and growth of WSP’s...
American Concrete Institute Announces New Building Officials Webinar Series
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announces the availability of a new series of webinars, the ACI Building Officials Webinar Series, beginning in November 2022. The webinar series will focus on highlighted topics specifically for building officials that have been approved for professional development hours from the International Code Council (ICC).
CRTKL wins big at the acclaimed Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2022-23
Dubai, UAE – The world is looking to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region today as the results of the Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2022-23 are announced and new benchmarks are set for design and development. CRTKL, a global cultural agency specializing in architecture, planning and...
Trimble and ABI GMBH Offer Trimble Ready Option For Piling And Drilling Machines
WESTMINSTER, Colo., and NIEDERNBERG, Germany – Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH announced today the introduction of a Trimble Ready® factory option for new ABI MOBILRAM-Systems and DELMAG Drill Rigs. ABI piling and drilling machines shipped from the factory will be ready for the installation of the Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System, which can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of the installation for the contractor.
JLL adds key hire to Clean Energy and Infrastructure practice
WASHINGTON, D.C. – JLL announced today that it has hired Jennifer Hara as a Vice President for its Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team. In this role, she will play a key part in expanding JLL’s public-private partnership (P3) business and managing transportation and energy engagements. Hara brings...
