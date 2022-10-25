The GoAigua Smart Irrigation Solution Wins “Green Award” For Its Work In The Field Of Sustainability

WESTMINSTER, Colo., and NIEDERNBERG, Germany – Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH announced today the introduction of a Trimble Ready® factory option for new ABI MOBILRAM-Systems and DELMAG Drill Rigs. ABI piling and drilling machines shipped from the factory will be ready for the installation of the Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System, which can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of the installation for the contractor.

2 DAYS AGO