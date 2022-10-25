Read full article on original website
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over...
DeMar DeRozan always stealing his dad’s car caused feud with neighbors
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently got brutally honest in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic. DeRozan discussed a number of different topics, but he made one extremely eye-popping admission. “I used to steal his car all the time. I remember I told him the story. We laughed...
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Is Pelicans star Zion Williamson playing vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hip injury because of a hard fall against the Utah Jazz this past Sunday, and this forced him to miss the Pelicans’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans is back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans want to know: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Suns?
Josh Primo breaks silence on his shocking Spurs release
The entire NBA world was completely caught off-guard on Friday when the San Antonio Spurs released 2021 12th overall pick Josh Primo, a promising young talent. There was no reasoning provided for why the organization put him on waivers, but now, Primo has spoken out on the matter with this statement sent to ESPN. Via […] The post Josh Primo breaks silence on his shocking Spurs release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely thins so. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to shift Russell Westbrook to a bench role for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Assuming Anthony Davis, who is a game-time decision with back stiffness, suits up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers will put Russ’ “realignment” into motion on Friday night. Experimenting with Westbrook off the […] The post Lakers plan for Russell Westbrook going forward, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Definitely catapulted us’: LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s impact vs. Timberwolves despite falling to 0-5
The Los Angeles Lakers, playing without Anthony Davis, dropped to 0-5 after losing 111-102 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, there were a few encouraging signs from their defeat, including Russell Westbrook’s performance in his first game coming off the bench since his rookie season. Westbrook’s stat line won’t blow...
Craziest Twitter reactions to ‘Trade LeBron’ trending
After the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-5 on the season, NBA fans could help but urge the Purple and Gold to trade LeBron James. “Trade LeBron” is trending on Twitter following the Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Without Anthony Davis, LeBron carried the offensive load for LA and finished with […] The post Craziest Twitter reactions to ‘Trade LeBron’ trending appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap
It’s obviously in Joe Lacob’s best financial interest to balk at expectations the Golden State Warriors payroll could soon explode into the $400-$500 million territory. Details of reporting about NBA owners’ yearning for a hard cap in the next CBA, though, reveal that Lacob’s summer talk about already being “in trouble with the rest of […] The post Warriors’ $354 million spending spree at center of owners’ desire for hard cap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce wants Lakers to ‘blow it up’ after dropping to 0-5
Paul Pierce can’t stop mocking LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, especially after the team lost Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and dropped to 0-5. After saying recently that the Lakers are “built worse than Kendrick Perkins’ carry on,” he’s back at it again to say that Rob Pelinka and the front office should just “b[l]ow it up.”
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s status for game vs. Hawks, revealed
Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey has been dealing with a non-COVID illness as of late, keeping him off the court since Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. While he’s feeling much better, it appears the lottery pick will be a game-time decision for Friday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per Dwane Casey. Via James L. […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s status for game vs. Hawks, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
