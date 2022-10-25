Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.

According to Oxford Languages, a “foodie” is a person with a particular interest in food, particularly gourmet food. While Salt Lake isn’t necessarily known for any particular cuisine, the urban oasis is lined with some seriously stellar eateries, cafes and bars.

In short, WalletHub determined each location’s food affordability score along with their food diversity, accessibility and quality score out of 182. From there, the organization worked out each city’s average score across all the metrics considered.

In the end, the study proved that SLC is America’s 30th best city for foodies. In terms of affordability, Salt Lake earned a ranking of No. 139 out of 182, validating residents’ beliefs that our city is in fact expensive. However, as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. Salt Lake was ranked No. 24 out of the 182 U.S. cities included in the study concerning food diversity, accessibility and quality.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

In terms of diversity, some of SLC’s greatest restaurants specialize in foreign cuisine, like Red Iguana, arguably one of the best spots for Mexican fare downtown. When considering accessibility, Salt Lake does not fall short on dining options–or drinking options, as WalletHub notes that SLC has the most coffee shops per capita than any other city in the U.S. The quality of food holds up in Salt Lake, as well. According to Yelp , SLC’s top 10 restaurants all exceed four stars.

Below, you’ll find Salt Lake’s top 10 places to dine, courtesy of Yelp:

1). White Horse , 325 South Main Street

2). HallPass , 153 South Rio Grande Street

3). Purgatory , 62 East 700 South

4). The Copper Onion , 111 East Broadway

5). Salt & Olive , 270 South 300 East

6). Carson Kitchen , 241 West 200 South

7). Red Iguana , 736 West North Temple

8). Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade , 54 West 1700 South

9). HSL , 418 East 200 South

10). Takashi , 18 West Market Street

According to WalletHub, the top 10 foodie cities in America reads as follows:

1). Portland, Oregon

2). Orlando, Florida

3). Miami, Florida

4). San Francisco, California

5). Austin, Texas

6). Sacramento, California

7). Seattle, Washington

8). Tampa, Florida

9). Las Vegas, Nevada

10). San Diego, California

Check out where your city lands on the list by checking out WalletHub’s full study on 2022’s Best Foodie Cities in America .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.