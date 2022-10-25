ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech Football: Another tough loss for struggling Hokies squad

Being honest here, when the replay review told us that Grant Wells had scored on a 20-yard run, I thought Virginia Tech had it wrapped up. The TD made it 21-3 Hokies with 4:03 to go in the third, and NC State, ranked 24th, but not at all the same team without Devin Leary at QB, seemed lifeless.
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Radford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glenvar High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
RADFORD, VA
WHIO Dayton

Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — For the second straight home game, North Carolina State found itself down double figures after halftime. And just as before, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack responded with grit and resilience. First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help N.C. State rally from...
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
vt.edu

Now recruiting families to play fun games for brain study

Recruiting families to play fun games for a brain study. Any family with 8 - 16 y/o children highly desired to undergo MRI. Both parent and child participation needed for the study. Participate in a series of study sessions on social & emotional processing. Session in Roanoke - scheduling is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll band hits winning note

The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city

Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.

There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out,...
ROANOKE, VA
Speedway Digest

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Trojans fall to Martinsville, 48-14

Tunstall High School’s varsity football team traveled to Martinsville this past Friday night to challenge one of the better teams in the Piedmont Region. The Trojans’ schedule didn’t do Randy Hunsicker’s squad any favors, as Tunstall traveled to face Martinsville just as the Bulldogs were coming off their first loss of the season - a stunning 28-16 setback to Magna Vista the previous week.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

