Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Football: Another tough loss for struggling Hokies squad
Being honest here, when the replay review told us that Grant Wells had scored on a 20-yard run, I thought Virginia Tech had it wrapped up. The TD made it 21-3 Hokies with 4:03 to go in the third, and NC State, ranked 24th, but not at all the same team without Devin Leary at QB, seemed lifeless.
Radford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glenvar High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — For the second straight home game, North Carolina State found itself down double figures after halftime. And just as before, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack responded with grit and resilience. First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help N.C. State rally from...
Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
vt.edu
Now recruiting families to play fun games for brain study
Recruiting families to play fun games for a brain study. Any family with 8 - 16 y/o children highly desired to undergo MRI. Both parent and child participation needed for the study. Participate in a series of study sessions on social & emotional processing. Session in Roanoke - scheduling is...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
vt.edu
International Education Week to highlight global education at Virginia Tech
Leann Poirier '16 draws upon the lessons she learned at Virginia Tech as a French and international studies double major nearly every day in her work at the strategic communications company FGS Global. But, she said, the skills she gained outside the classroom — both in Blacksburg and while studying...
vt.edu
Virginia Tech Percussion Ensemble to perform with guest xylophonist Heather Thorn
The Virginia Tech Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Associate Professor of Percussion Annie Stevens, will perform with guest xylophonist Heather Thorn on Thursday, Nov. 3. The concert will be held in the Creativity and Innovation District living-learning community building, at 7:30 p.m. Thorn is a xylophonist in Orlando, Florida,...
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll band hits winning note
The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
WDBJ7.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out,...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
chathamstartribune.com
Trojans fall to Martinsville, 48-14
Tunstall High School’s varsity football team traveled to Martinsville this past Friday night to challenge one of the better teams in the Piedmont Region. The Trojans’ schedule didn’t do Randy Hunsicker’s squad any favors, as Tunstall traveled to face Martinsville just as the Bulldogs were coming off their first loss of the season - a stunning 28-16 setback to Magna Vista the previous week.
Comments / 0