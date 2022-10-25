Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
KEVN
Preparations continue for the coming winter in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
Black Hills Pioneer
Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation seeking new members
SPEARFISH — Preserving the only active archaeological site for the Plains Native American tribes is the primary mission of the Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation, and the board wants to recruit new members. Located along Interstate 90, between Beulah, Wyo., and Sundance, Wyo., the Vore Buffalo Jump is the site...
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
KELOLAND TV
Terry Peak prepares for skiers and snowboarders
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Winter sports enthusiasts in Western KELOLAND can get excited because it won’t be too long before the Terry Peak Ski Area opens to skiers. A fresh layer of snow covers the slopes out at Terry Peak. While it’s not ready for visitors quite yet,...
kotatv.com
‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. Commission candidates tackle issues at forum
SPEARFISH — Lawrence County Commission candidates Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish, Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish, and Sherry Bea Smith, D-Nemo, participated in a candidate forum recently to share their views of area concerns. Significant population growth, an explosion in OHV use and its effects on residents, zoning regulations, mining,...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rally generates $784.1M to SD
STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit. Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
KELOLAND TV
Glenn Youngkin, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be joined in November by Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and newly Independent political commentator and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The pair will be campaigning for Noem on Nov. 2 in Rapid City and Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
KELOLAND TV
Deadweird kicks-off for Deadwood’s Halloween celebration
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween weekend is here. And Deadwood is celebrating with a city-wide party. From costume parties and dances to haunted tours, it is officially Halloween weekend in Deadwood. Each year, Deadweird brings in thousands of visitors with the city giving out over 10,000 dollars in cash...
