Alamosa Valley Courier
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
Monte Vista Journal
Teen dies in crash on Highway 160 east of Blanca
COSTILLA COUNTY — A teen not wearing a seatbelt died in car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24, on Highway 160 east of Blanca, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 8:59 a.m., a white 2003 Saturn LS200 sedan was traveling west on Highway 160 approximately 3 miles east of Blanca. This location is approximately 23 miles east of Alamosa in Costilla County.
Alamosa officer shot Thursday stable, communicating, chief says
Authorities in Alamosa said the police officer who was shot Thursday is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.
KKTV
Colorado Police officer in ‘stable’ condition after she was reportedly shot twice, other victim in ‘critical’ condition
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation in a small Colorado town on Thursday. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. According to officials with the City of Alamosa, the incident started at about 4:10 p.m. when someone reported a fight or disturbance in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue.
Monte Vista Journal
Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County
COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
Police officer, man wounded in Alamosa shooting
A police officer and a man were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, and a juvenile was taken into custody.
Monte Vista Journal
Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun
MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
KKTV
WATCH: Salida community doesn't give up search for Suzanne Morphew in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski season is officially here...
KKTV
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Costilla County. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash occurred Monday about 3 miles east of Blanca along Highway 160 in Costilla County just before 9 a.m. Investigators believe a 19-year-old driver drifted off the roadway and into a ditch, colliding with a metal culvert.
Alamosa Valley Courier
What ‘Hope’ will look like in Alamosa: a deeper dive into the non-profit’s plans
ALAMOSA — The non-profit Hope in the Valley has signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase the 6,700 square-foot building formerly known as Rite of Passage which will be used to house a residential “community led treatment and recovery center plus.”. That language is deliberately...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend
VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
Monte Vista Journal
MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Election 2022: Meet Matthew Martinez, Democratic candidate for House District 62
ALAMOSA — Colorado House District 62 Democratic candidate Matthew Martinez is a seventh-generation Colorado Native who was born in Monte Vista. He attended Monte Vista High School where he graduated in 2005. Martinez joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in...
mvstampede.net
String of anti-semitic graffiti found on campus
On October 25th, 2022, anti-semitic graffiti was found in the the gym for the third time in a little over a week. These incidents were immediately brought to the administration and Principal Dr. Kevin Ahern sent out a statement informing the Monte Vista community of these “frustrating and unacceptable” events.
