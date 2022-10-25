ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse

ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
ALAMOSA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Teen dies in crash on Highway 160 east of Blanca

COSTILLA COUNTY — A teen not wearing a seatbelt died in car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24, on Highway 160 east of Blanca, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 8:59 a.m., a white 2003 Saturn LS200 sedan was traveling west on Highway 160 approximately 3 miles east of Blanca. This location is approximately 23 miles east of Alamosa in Costilla County.
BLANCA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun

MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
MONTE VISTA, CO
KKTV

Teen dies following crash near Blanca

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Costilla County. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash occurred Monday about 3 miles east of Blanca along Highway 160 in Costilla County just before 9 a.m. Investigators believe a 19-year-old driver drifted off the roadway and into a ditch, colliding with a metal culvert.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend

VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
ALAMOSA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
MONTE VISTA, CO
mvstampede.net

String of anti-semitic graffiti found on campus

On October 25th, 2022, anti-semitic graffiti was found in the the gym for the third time in a little over a week. These incidents were immediately brought to the administration and Principal Dr. Kevin Ahern sent out a statement informing the Monte Vista community of these “frustrating and unacceptable” events.
MONTE VISTA, CO

