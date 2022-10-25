Read full article on original website
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Tory leadership live: Rishi Sunak passes threshold of 100 supporters as Kemi Badenoch gives her backing
Boris Johnson arrives back in UK from Dominican Republic but Penny Mordaunt so far only confirmed runner to succeed Liz Truss
Larry the Cat Has Outlasted Yet Another British Prime Minister at No. 10 Downing Street
As each British prime minister leaves office, Larry the cat consolidates more and more power at No. 10 Downing Street. Larry—who serves as chief mouser to the cabinet office—has now outlasted four prime ministers after arriving at No. 10 in 2011. The latest, Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday after just six weeks on the job.
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Rishi Sunak urged to scrap ‘undemocratic’ proposals to axe 2,400 laws
Charities and trade unions among those calling on new PM to shelve bill that would scrap EU-era legislation protecting workers’ rights and the environment
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Rishi Sunak will be Britain’s next prime minister
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year.
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
Suella Braverman ‘amps up cruelty’ of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet as sacked minister returns
Charities have accused Rishi Sunak of “amping up the cruelty” of his new cabinet after reinstating Suella Braverman as home secretary.The move comes days after she resigned for breaching the ministerial code, following a tumultuous six weeks in post that saw her hit headlines for describing the Rwanda deal as her “dream and obsession”.Ms Braverman is considered to be on the right wing of the Conservative Party and has hardline ambitions for policies across asylum, modern slavery, migration and crime.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, accused Mr Sunak of “putting party before country” with the appointment.She added: “He said...
Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister
Truss, under pressure almost from the start of her term in September, is the shortest-serving British prime minister in history.
The cabinet: What is it and what does it do?
The cabinet gets talked about a lot - whether it's drama at weekly meetings or big "reshuffles". Here's a very quick guide to what it is if you don't follow politics. The cabinet is made up of about 20 people, usually MPs but sometimes members of the House of Lords. They are known as ministers, or in some cases, secretaries of state, depending on the job.
Crypto-friendly Rishi Sunak appointed UK Prime Minister
Former U.K. Chancellor, the crypto-friendly Rishi Sunak, has been appointed Prime Minister following a short leadership campaign. Under the leadership campaign rules, each prospective candidate must obtain at least 100 nominations from Members of Parliament (MP) to advance to the next phase – a nationwide ballot of party members.
Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels
The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
Suella Braverman back as home secretary after resigning
Suella Braverman has returned to the role of home secretary only six days after she dramatically resigned. Ms Braverman was forced to step down on what became the final chaotic day of Liz Truss' premiership, after admitting two data breaches. In her resignation letter, she said she had emailed cabinet...
Wendy Morton no longer chief whip and returning to back benches
Wendy Morton is returning to the back benches almost a week after speculation she resigned in fury at the handling of a vote in the Commons, with the chaos leading to the fall of Liz Truss.Ms Morton’s status as chief whip was in the balance amid talk that she had resigned over the fracking vote in the Commons last Wednesday, only for Downing Street to insist she remained in the post hours later.At 9.49pm – more than two hours after the vote – No 10 issued a statement saying she and her deputy Craig Whittaker remained in post.Heading to the...
