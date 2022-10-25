ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

APD officer shot twice in Thursday incident

ALAMOSA– An Alamosa police officer is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot twice around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. APD officers were responding to a report of a fight/disturbance when a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot the officer who was taken to SLV Health. Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.
Monte Vista Journal

Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun

MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
Monte Vista Journal

Teen dies in crash on Highway 160 east of Blanca

COSTILLA COUNTY — A teen not wearing a seatbelt died in car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24, on Highway 160 east of Blanca, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 8:59 a.m., a white 2003 Saturn LS200 sedan was traveling west on Highway 160 approximately 3 miles east of Blanca. This location is approximately 23 miles east of Alamosa in Costilla County.
Monte Vista Journal

MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
KOAT 7

One dead, six injured in rollover crash in Taos County

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — One teenager is dead and six others were injured in a rollover crash involving one vehicle in Taos County early Sunday morning. The Taos County Sheriff's Office says deputies and EMS crews were called to Cordovas Road south of Taos for a rollover crash. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a silver Jeep Patriot sitting turned over. Seven teenagers were found as passengers in the vehicle.
KKTV

KXRM

Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
KRQE News 13

Alamosa Valley Courier

Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse

ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
Alamosa Valley Courier

Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend

VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
fatmanlittletrail.com

Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ – Walsenburg

Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ is located right in downtown Walsenburg and really took the old saying “Hole in the Wall” to heart. The entrance through an alley looks like a literal hole in the wall! For me that is as good a sign as neon sign that says “Diner” that the food is going to be great.
Alamosa Valley Courier

Courier supports Maroon Pride

A $500 donation to the Alamosa High School Maroon Pride booster club was made by the Valley Courier this week on behalf of the advertisers in the annual AHS Fall Booster Book. Courier Publisher Keith R. Cerny presented the check to Eli Heredia, president of the Maroon Pride board.
