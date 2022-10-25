Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD officer shot twice in Thursday incident
ALAMOSA– An Alamosa police officer is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot twice around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. APD officers were responding to a report of a fight/disturbance when a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot the officer who was taken to SLV Health. Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Massive law response to reported shooting
ALAMOSA– Dozens of law enforcement officers are currently on scene at a reported shooting incident in the 1300 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. No details could be learned at this writing as to how many persons were involved or any possible injuries although at least one person was believed to have been transferred to SLV Health hospital.
Monte Vista Journal
Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun
MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
Police officer, man wounded in Alamosa shooting
A police officer and a man were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, and a juvenile was taken into custody.
Monte Vista Journal
Teen dies in crash on Highway 160 east of Blanca
COSTILLA COUNTY — A teen not wearing a seatbelt died in car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24, on Highway 160 east of Blanca, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 8:59 a.m., a white 2003 Saturn LS200 sedan was traveling west on Highway 160 approximately 3 miles east of Blanca. This location is approximately 23 miles east of Alamosa in Costilla County.
Monte Vista Journal
MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
KOAT 7
One dead, six injured in rollover crash in Taos County
TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — One teenager is dead and six others were injured in a rollover crash involving one vehicle in Taos County early Sunday morning. The Taos County Sheriff's Office says deputies and EMS crews were called to Cordovas Road south of Taos for a rollover crash. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a silver Jeep Patriot sitting turned over. Seven teenagers were found as passengers in the vehicle.
KKTV
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Costilla County. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash occurred Monday about 3 miles east of Blanca along Highway 160 in Costilla County just before 9 a.m. Investigators believe a 19-year-old driver drifted off the roadway and into a ditch, colliding with a metal culvert.
Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions that are expected to delay trial
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for five defendants accused of training children to commit terror acts on schools, banks, and government in a Taos county compound have filed motions that are expected to further delay their trial. The feds raided the Amalia property in August 2019 and found guns, ammo, 11 malnourished children, and the remains of […]
Candlelight vigil held for victims in deadly Taos crash
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Taos mourned together at a public vigil held in the Taos Plaza Thursday evening. Dozens showed up in support of each for the families and friends of the Taos High School students who were injured on Sunday in a deadly crash following a homecoming party. Seven students were involved […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Election 2022: Meet Matthew Martinez, Democratic candidate for House District 62
ALAMOSA — Colorado House District 62 Democratic candidate Matthew Martinez is a seventh-generation Colorado Native who was born in Monte Vista. He attended Monte Vista High School where he graduated in 2005. Martinez joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend
VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
Alamosa Valley Courier
What ‘Hope’ will look like in Alamosa: a deeper dive into the non-profit’s plans
ALAMOSA — The non-profit Hope in the Valley has signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase the 6,700 square-foot building formerly known as Rite of Passage which will be used to house a residential “community led treatment and recovery center plus.”. That language is deliberately...
fatmanlittletrail.com
Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ – Walsenburg
Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ is located right in downtown Walsenburg and really took the old saying “Hole in the Wall” to heart. The entrance through an alley looks like a literal hole in the wall! For me that is as good a sign as neon sign that says “Diner” that the food is going to be great.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Courier supports Maroon Pride
A $500 donation to the Alamosa High School Maroon Pride booster club was made by the Valley Courier this week on behalf of the advertisers in the annual AHS Fall Booster Book. Courier Publisher Keith R. Cerny presented the check to Eli Heredia, president of the Maroon Pride board.
New Mexico State Police: 3 teens arrested for murder
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
