ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
RENO, NV
WNYT

Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief, news outlets reported.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was charged with killing two north Alabama women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting Jimmy O’Neal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WNYT

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal,...
COLORADO STATE
WNYT

Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WNYT

Cleanup begins at historic Bennington cemetery ransacked by vandals

Families who have loved ones lying at the historic Bennington Village Cemetery are wondering what the town is going to do about the hundreds of gravestones that were vandalized over the weekend. The restoration process started Thursday. The town has already started restoring some of the headstones. It’s the message...
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy