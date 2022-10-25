One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO