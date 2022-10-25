Read full article on original website
Related
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen
NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief, news outlets reported.
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was charged with killing two north Alabama women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting Jimmy O’Neal...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal,...
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
State lawmakers announce long-term plan to phase out fossil fuels in new construction
Lawmakers were set to meet with advocates Wednesday morning to announce a plan to save people hundreds of dollars. It’s called the “All-Electric Building Act.”. Under the bill, all new construction statewide would be required to be built without the use of fossil fuels. The plan would go...
Cleanup begins at historic Bennington cemetery ransacked by vandals
Families who have loved ones lying at the historic Bennington Village Cemetery are wondering what the town is going to do about the hundreds of gravestones that were vandalized over the weekend. The restoration process started Thursday. The town has already started restoring some of the headstones. It’s the message...
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
