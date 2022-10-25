Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
NASDAQ
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Apple Stock Soared Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7.6% on Friday after the technology titan's sales and profits exceeded investors' expectations. Apple's revenue rose 8% year over year to $90 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Sept. 24. The tech leader's growth would have been even more impressive had the U.S. dollar not appreciated so sharply against many international currencies. "We would have grown in double digits without the foreign exchange headwinds," CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with CNBC.
NASDAQ
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
NASDAQ
Why One of the Smartest Investors Bought Bitcoin and Thinks You Should Too
On the What Bitcoin Did podcast, ARK Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood shed some light on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Maybe the most intriguing, but not most important, part of the interview was that she finally disclosed for the first time when she originally bought Bitcoin. Back in 2015 Wood purchased $100,000 of Bitcoin when its price was hovering around $250. That investment is worth about $7.5 million today.
NASDAQ
Why Nio Stock Plunged Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. With today's fall, the electric vehicle (EV) stock extended its steep losses from the previous day and was down 15.8% through the week and a staggering 45% in one month, as of this writing. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging.
NASDAQ
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
Does an Upcoming Spinoff Makes This Dividend-Paying Stock a Smart Buy Now?
Did you hear about the latest buy-one-get-one-free deal on Wall Street? With many of America's biggest companies reporting earnings this week, you easily could have missed the announcement. On Monday, Oct. 24, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) told investors of its intention to spin off a pair of businesses into a separate...
NASDAQ
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
NASDAQ
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
NASDAQ
This Fallen Growth Stock Is Still a Wall Street Favorite: Here's Why
The stock may be down by 60% over the past 12 months, but Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is still in Wall Street's good graces, with all 10 of the big-time financial analysts who cover the stock rating it as either a buy or a strong buy. In the face of such a steep decline, that's quite a strong endorsement of the company's potential.
Comments / 0