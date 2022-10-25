Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
bitcoinist.com
8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
u.today
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Popular online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has added support for Tezos (XTZ), one of the top Ethereum (ETH) competitors, according to a Monday announcement. In addition, the commission-free trading platform also added support for the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous decentralized finance protocol. The price of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
cryptopotato.com
Large Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Could File for Bankruptcy
The consequences of the bear market might soon push the US-based BTC miner – Core Scientific – to file for bankruptcy. One of the largest bitcoin miners – Core Scientific – could run out of cash by the end of 2022, which could prompt it to file for bankruptcy.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
blockworks.co
Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Explodes 78% in Just One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls Return
An Ethereum (ETH) scaling altcoin is surging in price while crypto markets continue to trade sideways on the day. Optimism (OP), the layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, exploded in price by 78% in the past week, reflecting a general upward trend in crypto over the last seven days. The...
ambcrypto.com
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know
While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
coingeek.com
Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network
When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Partners With Coinbase to Become Largest Holder of USDC
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has entered into a partnership with decentralized finance lending protocol MakerDAO to custody a large amount of USDC. On Oct. 24, Coinbase announced that MakerDAO governance had voted in favor of the proposal to custody $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This means that...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Accumulation In Top Gear As Whale Holdings Hit New ATH
Over the last few weeks, there has been a clear accumulation trend among Ethereum holders. ETH had spilled out of exchanges at a high rate, following the same movement of BTC out of exchanges. The volume of ETH pointed toward whales taking large positions in the digital asset. The result of their accumulation is now apparent as Ethereum whale holdings have shot to a new high.
