ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
bitcoinist.com

8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
coingeek.com

Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds

Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
PYMNTS

Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground

Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
u.today

"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood

Popular online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has added support for Tezos (XTZ), one of the top Ethereum (ETH) competitors, according to a Monday announcement. In addition, the commission-free trading platform also added support for the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous decentralized finance protocol. The price of...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
cryptopotato.com

Large Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Could File for Bankruptcy

The consequences of the bear market might soon push the US-based BTC miner – Core Scientific – to file for bankruptcy. One of the largest bitcoin miners – Core Scientific – could run out of cash by the end of 2022, which could prompt it to file for bankruptcy.
cryptopotato.com

The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman

Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
tokenist.com

JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
Yahoo!

Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card

Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
blockworks.co

Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
ambcrypto.com

Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know

While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
coingeek.com

Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network

When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
cryptopotato.com

MakerDAO Partners With Coinbase to Become Largest Holder of USDC

America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has entered into a partnership with decentralized finance lending protocol MakerDAO to custody a large amount of USDC. On Oct. 24, Coinbase announced that MakerDAO governance had voted in favor of the proposal to custody $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This means that...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Accumulation In Top Gear As Whale Holdings Hit New ATH

Over the last few weeks, there has been a clear accumulation trend among Ethereum holders. ETH had spilled out of exchanges at a high rate, following the same movement of BTC out of exchanges. The volume of ETH pointed toward whales taking large positions in the digital asset. The result of their accumulation is now apparent as Ethereum whale holdings have shot to a new high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy