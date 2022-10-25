Read full article on original website
Even interfacility transports provide an opportunity to improve your clinical acumen and advancement opportunities. National First Responders Day – Oct. 28, 2022 – honors the paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, police officers and 911 operators who answer the call when a crisis arises, often putting their own lives on the line.
23 Maine fire departments, EMS agencies receive $3.3M in U.S. grants
“This funding will allow Maine firefighters to acquire updated equipment,” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said jointly — By Leila Merrill. Washington, D.C. –A total of 23 fire departments and EMS organizations in Maine have received $3,311,791 to upgrade equipment and to support personnel, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced Thursday.
