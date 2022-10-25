This eBook is the result of an ATD Forum hackathon that included perspectives from thought leaders on how to build a personal learning system and the resources, tools, and processes they use. One goal of the publication is to integrate the ideas into a process for moving from knowing about self-directed learning (SDL) to being a champion at engaging in the learning journey effectively. The other goal is to provide an opportunity for L&D professionals to experience SDL and from that perspective, get better at creating an environment where SDL thrives and makes a visible impact on business objectives and employees’ well-being and performance.

