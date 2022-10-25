ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chalkbeat

Research will look at how to bring tutoring to more kids, what’s working

Tutoring is one of the most popular strategies for helping students catch up in the wake of the pandemic. But cost, staffing, and scheduling challenges often make it hard for schools to get these programs off the ground.A sweeping $10 million research effort announced Thursday aims to tackle that problem by studying 31 different tutoring initiatives across the country this school year. The goal is to answer some of the biggest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elearningindustry.com

Making A Performance Impact: Leveraging Self-Directed Learning

This eBook is the result of an ATD Forum hackathon that included perspectives from thought leaders on how to build a personal learning system and the resources, tools, and processes they use. One goal of the publication is to integrate the ideas into a process for moving from knowing about self-directed learning (SDL) to being a champion at engaging in the learning journey effectively. The other goal is to provide an opportunity for L&D professionals to experience SDL and from that perspective, get better at creating an environment where SDL thrives and makes a visible impact on business objectives and employees’ well-being and performance.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty

The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

FOGI: The Nature of Curiosity, Thoughts on Nursing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation with TJ Southern, CEO Beryllus Consulting & Staffing and Informatics Preceptors

FOGI: The Nature of Curiosity, Thoughts on Nursing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation with TJ Southern, CEO Beryllus Consulting & Staffing and Informatics Preceptors. Nursing informatics has been around since the 80s, and now in the new millennium, it’s becoming a force to be reckoned with. This week’s guest on the...
geteducated.com

Bachelor of Science in Business Management

infomeddnews.com

Trish Howell Appointed COO of Element Science

Element Science, an innovative health technology company pioneering a digital wearable platform for high-risk cardiovascular patients transitioning from hospital to home, announced that Trish Howell has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective October 17, 2022. “Ms. Trish Howell is a transformational leader who has excelled...
HIT Consultant

Healthcare Payments: 3 Ways to Make the Experience Better for Patients and Providers Alike

The past few years have seen an enormous acceleration in the adoption of technologies that streamline and modernize payments across all industries. As embedded finance becomes more popular and companies begin to embrace automation technologies, there’s a clear opportunity for healthcare providers to embrace digital payments. Through the use of digital payment technology, healthcare professionals can make their services easier for their vendors, suppliers and patients.

