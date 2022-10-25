Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
elaccampusnews.com
South Gate Center expansion continues
A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
tsl.news
Monarch Terrace residents get relief from eviction threats, following Claremont city council’s eviction moratorium
The Claremont City Council voted Tuesday evening to adopt a temporary urgency ordinance banning “renovictions” — forced evictions for renovation purposes — for six months, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, when COVID-19 tenant protections expire in Los Angeles County. The vote comes after months of organizing by...
foxla.com
LA City Council to wrap up week of disruptive meetings at City Hall
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council is set to reconvene Friday to wrap up a week of raucous meetings, which have been impacted by protesters vowing to return to City Hall demanding the council not meet until Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign. De León...
thecentersquare.com
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
Residents in this LA district can now apply for rental aid as eviction moratorium nears end
LOS ANGELES - Residents living in specific Los Angeles neighborhoods can now apply for housing subsidies as part of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s rental aid program as LA’s pandemic-era eviction protection nears its end. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council approved a new $3 million rental...
foxla.com
LAPD gets emergency funding for overtime
LOS ANGELES - A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. Right now the LAPD is about 800 officers short. But during a news conference held Thursday by Chief Michel Moore, it was announced...
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Offers Produce To Underserved People
Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market recently wrapped up its ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program. The program provides community members participating in the CalFresh program up to $100 a month in nutrition incentives when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, with their CalFresh benefits, at any Northgate González Market across Southern California.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
foxla.com
Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting
FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
Direct payments worth $500 per month for one year available to Americans — see who qualifies
AMERICANS will be able to apply for $500 recurring payments that will last for a year. One of the latest places across the country offering universal basic income is Long Beach, California. Applications have not opened yet but will launch “soon”, according to program officials. Those who are...
