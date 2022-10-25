ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elaccampusnews.com

South Gate Center expansion continues

A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecentersquare.com

Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement

(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD gets emergency funding for overtime

LOS ANGELES - A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. Right now the LAPD is about 800 officers short. But during a news conference held Thursday by Chief Michel Moore, it was announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Offers Produce To Underserved People

Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market recently wrapped up its ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program. The program provides community members participating in the CalFresh program up to $100 a month in nutrition incentives when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, with their CalFresh benefits, at any Northgate González Market across Southern California.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting

FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA

