"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
"Rafa is competitive wherever he is" - Moya on Nadal's end of 2022
Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.
Video: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner and others showcase their personalities during the Emoji Challenge
Ahead of the Erste Bank Open Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities. The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"
Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
Auger-Aliassime faces strong competition as bid for last ATP Finals spot heats up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula accomplish ranking feat previously held by Venus and Serena Williams
Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already been the two highest-ranked American players in the WTA rankings for some time. This week, they took it a step further, with both entering the Top 4, making it the first time since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2010 that two American women are ranked inside the Top 4.
Iga Swiatek on track to match another Serena Williams' milestone
The 21-years-old Pole is collecting titles, records and milestones everywhere she goes and soon she may match many tennis greats that used to compete on the WTA Tour. Without a doubt, Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished players in the history. The 23-time Grand Slam champion achieved almost everything a player may wish for and so it's not a surprise that Iga Swiatek is often compared to the 41-years-old American that played her last professional tennis match at this year's US Open.
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
Roger Federer 2022 Laver Cup gear set to be featured in Rafa Nadal Museum
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up for the Swiss legend's finals career match at this year's Laver Cup and Nadal got a gift from that match. The duo took on Sock and Tiafoe in doubles but lost in a close 3-set match. Federer left a gift for Nadal and it was the gear he used in that match. That gear will be displayed in the Rafael Nadal Museum in his Tennis Academy in Mallorca.
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
Evert, Navratilova to serve as ambassadors at WTA Finals
Chris Evert, winner of the inaugural season finale in 1972, to present Billie Jean King Trophy to 2022 WTA Finals singles champion; Martina Navratilova will hand over namesake doubles trophy. As the WTA’s crown jewel event returns to the United States for the first time since 2005, singles and doubles...
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
Alexander Zverev still not ready to compete for Germany at Davis Cup
Alexander Zverev won't play for Germany at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga as he is still not ready for competition. Even though Alexander Zverev said that his season is over there was still hope that he may support Germany at the Davis Cup in Malaga. With the German back in practice, there was hope he might make it in time for the event, which takes place from November 22 through November 27.
VIDEO: Underarm serve goes wrong for Murray's opponent during Swiss Indoors opener
Andy Murray stagged an incredible comeback win in Basel over Russian Roman Safiullin and it was a match that featured an underarm serve. Not only was it an underarm serve, it was also an underarm serve that happened on break point. On break point when Safiulin was leading 4-2 in the final set was it was the kickstarter to the comeback of Murray who won 4 games in a row to close out the final set 6-4.
