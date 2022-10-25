Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) partnered with Mindray on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for use with Drugs of Abuse Immunoassays. According to...
infomeddnews.com
Medtronic Announces Intention to Separate its Combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company’s combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses (“NewCo”), which are part of the company’s Medical Surgical Portfolio. Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic …..
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
biopharminternational.com
Cambrex Announces Stability Storage Expansions in Ireland and Belgium
Cambrex has expanded its stability storage business, Q1 Scientific, in Ireland and Belgium. Cambrex announced on Oct. 4, 2022 the expansion of Q1 Scientific, its stability storage business, which offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and life sciences industries. Its existing facility in Waterford, Ireland will have an additional 10,000 ft2 expansion, and a new 20,000 ft2 current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) facility will be opened in Belgium.
biopharminternational.com
Pressure Mounts for FDA to Reform Accelerated Approval Program
An advisory committee’s vote to remove Makena from the market illustrates how difficult it is for regulators to ensure that such drugs document safety and effectiveness in a timely manner. The long, convoluted FDA process to halt marketing of drugs that fail to confirm safety and efficacy in required...
FDA gives clearance to Philips for its AI powered MRI scans
Philips received clearance from the FDA for its artificial intelligence MR platform that is used to detect cancerous tumors in the head and neck. The company announced that the FDA gave clearance for Philip’s AI-enabled MRCAT radiotherapy. The clearance, also known as the 510(k) clearance, requires device manufacturers to register, and notify FDA of their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance.
Takeda Becomes First Enterprise to Achieve Diamond Tier Status as a Best in Resilience™ Certified Organization
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) solutions, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) is the first enterprise to achieve Diamond Tier status as a Best in Resilience™ certified organization. The recognition is based on Takeda’s performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to employing “best in class” Critical Event Management (CEM) processes and technologies to power organizational resilience. Takeda earned Gold Tier status in 2021 and has since implemented many improvements to optimize their ability to detect and assess risks, coordinate with crisis response teams, communicate emergency information to employees, and account for employee safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005620/en/ Takeda Becomes First Enterprise to Achieve Diamond Tier Status as a Best in Resilience™ Certified Organization (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
daystech.org
AI in Clinical Trials Market Could be Worth $4.8 billion by 2027
Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the Clinical Trials Market is projected to succeed in $4.8 billion by 2027. The development of this market is pushed by the rising want to regulate improvement prices and scale back time concerned in drug improvement, growing adoption of AI based mostly platform to enhance productiveness and effectivity of medical trials. On the opposite hand, a scarcity of information units within the discipline of medical trials and the insufficient availability of expert labour are a number of the components difficult the expansion of the market.
alpenhornnews.com
Integrated Circuit Assembly Packaging and Testing Market Analysis Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2028
The business intelligence specific technology overview 0f most agile notation of the Integrated Circuit Assembly Packaging and Testing market sheds light on the leading growth drivers, restraints & shortcomings, and other expansion opportunities that are expected to define the growth trajectory of this business vertical in the ensuing years. The...
COTA Secures New Financing to Accelerate Cancer Research and Treatment Innovation
– COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced its latest financing by an investment fund managed by Deerfield Management and additional capital from existing investors. – The company will use this new funding to further expand its real-world data platform and services in order to drive more...
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
New Fully Automated Vetter Warehouse Expands Storage and Boosts Logistical Infrastructure
RAVENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the commissioning of a new warehouse designed to help meet increasing customer market supply demands. With a total investment of approx. 20 million euros, the new fully automated building provides storage space for materials with high-stock turnover rates such as packaging components and thus optimizing the company’s logistical infrastructure. In addition, valuable capacity will be freed up in the existing warehouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005723/en/ New fully automated Vetter warehouse for packaging materials. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Development of a low-cost, 'smart' rollator for clinical rehabilitation
Researchers from the University of Malaga have designed a new system that analyzes the evolution of patients undergoing treatment. Specifically, it allows for accurate progress data while the patient performs other activities. The frame is cheaper than others on the market, and its functionalities can be extended with addons adapted to each person's individual needs.
biopharminternational.com
FDA Approves AstraZeneca’s Imjudo for Combination Liver Cancer Treatment
AstraZeneca’s Imjudo (tremelimumab) was approved by FDA in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating unresectable liver cancer. On Oct. 24, 2022, AstraZeneca announced that FDA has approved Imjudo (tremelimumab), a human monoclonal antibody (mAb), in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), also a human mAb, for treating adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). HCC is the most common type of liver cancer.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA Telesis FSG wins Extensive Parts Consignment Agreement from a Leading Middle East Operator
The five-year GAT contract will allow the operator to monetize its surplus inventory of Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 777 components, consumables, expendables, tooling, engines, and APUs. GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) Flight Solutions Group (“FSG”) has announced the signing of an all-encompassing parts consignment agreement with a leading Middle East...
biopharminternational.com
WHO Ranks South Africa’s Vaccine Regulatory System at a Functional Level of Maturity
South Africa’s vaccine regulator has reached new WHO level to ensure safety, quality, and effectiveness. According to World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) global classification system for national medical product regulatory authorities, WHO has ranked South Africa’s vaccine regulatory system at a functional level of maturity. This ranking recognizes that South Africa has a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system to ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of vaccines manufactured, imported, or distributed in the country.
infomeddnews.com
Trish Howell Appointed COO of Element Science
Element Science, an innovative health technology company pioneering a digital wearable platform for high-risk cardiovascular patients transitioning from hospital to home, announced that Trish Howell has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective October 17, 2022. “Ms. Trish Howell is a transformational leader who has excelled...
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Brings powerful conversational AI and automation capabilities for seamless customer experience to Amazon Web Services customers. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
