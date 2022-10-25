BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) solutions, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) is the first enterprise to achieve Diamond Tier status as a Best in Resilience™ certified organization. The recognition is based on Takeda’s performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to employing “best in class” Critical Event Management (CEM) processes and technologies to power organizational resilience. Takeda earned Gold Tier status in 2021 and has since implemented many improvements to optimize their ability to detect and assess risks, coordinate with crisis response teams, communicate emergency information to employees, and account for employee safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005620/en/ Takeda Becomes First Enterprise to Achieve Diamond Tier Status as a Best in Resilience™ Certified Organization (Photo: Business Wire)

