keysweekly.com
SECTION OF ISLAMORADA VESSEL EXCLUSION ZONE RESCINDED FROM ORDINANCE
An amendment that added a 350-foot section of submerged land into a 300-foot swim area/vessel exclusion ordinance for Port Antigua and White Marlin Beach earlier in the month was rescinded by council members during an Oct. 25 meeting. The move came after property owners within the recently added section were under the belief that they still would be able to use their docks.
JOHN BARTUS: CHANCES TO LEND A HELPING HAND AROUND TOWN
One of the best parts of living in a small island town is the incredible sense of community. People really do love to come out and help each other. This sense of giving is readily apparent after a disaster, but it never goes away. There is a lot of need in our community, and the approaching holidays bring that need to the front and center.
KEY WEST CROWNS FANTASY FEST KING & QUEEN
Some 500 loyal subjects and a cadre of past Fantasy Fest royals celebrated at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Oct. 21 as Carlos Home and Fran Decker were crowned the new king and queen of Fantasy Fest. The 2022 royal court inauguration was completed with Vicky Shields and DJ Sanaris installed as duchess and duke.
WITCHES & WARLOCKS RIDE FOR CHARITY IN KEY LARGO
On Oct. 22, well over 300 costumed witches and warlocks participated in the ninth annual Key Largo Witches Ride. The event, which consists of a bike ride from The Catch to the Caribbean Club and an after-party, has grown steadily over the years since its humble beginnings. In 2013, Key...
FUN FOR ALL AGES AS MARATHON CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN WEEKEND
Halloween plans not set in stone yet? Look no further. The month of October has already seen several fantastic community events to ring in the season, but ahead of the year’s most frighteningly fun weekend, Keys Weekly offers this roundup of options in town, most of which are suitable for costume aficionados young and old.
GOOMBAY — CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL KICKS OFF FANTASY FEST IN KEY WEST
One of Key West’s most colorful cultural events, the Bahama Village Goombay Festival filled Petronia Street with Caribbean food, music and island enthusiasm Oct. 21 and 22. Against the vibrant backdrop of Bahama Village, locals and visitors stroll among island arts and crafts vendors, local and Caribbean food delicacies while live music fills the air.
KEYS SPORTS SCOREBOARD & SCHEDULES (OCT. 27)
Recapping past week of action for high school sports and looking forward to this week’s slate of games. 10/27Key West & Coral ShoresCross Country@ Regionals (County Regional Park)7:30 a.m. 10/28 Key WestFootball@ Fort Myers Gateway7 p.m. 10/28 Coral ShoresFootball@ Ransom Everglades (Conference Playoffs)7 p.m. 10/28MarathonFootballUniversity School7 p.m. 10/28MarathonCross Country@...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: FISHER COLEMAN-SAYER
Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer has provided the Dolphins with patient leadership that has paid dividends in his four years on the school’s varsity team. Coaches and players on opposing teams often compliment his positivity and willingness to help less seasoned players with their games. In 2022, he has led the Dolphins and won a majority of his matches. Most recently, he won by eight strokes at Ocean Reef’s Hammock Course, and he has his sights set on post-season play.
FINS HONOR HOMETOWN HERO ANDRA GARVEY
It was 25 years ago when current Marathon defensive coordinator Andra Garvey scored 25 touchdowns and racked up 2,500 yards in his senior season with the Fins. His on-field performance earned him a title no other Keys football player has received: FHSAA 1A Player of the Year. And after this season, no Dolphin will ever wear the number 32 on the gridiron again. At halftime of the Fins’ senior night matchup with Palm Glades, Marathon retired the jersey in Garvey’s honor.
MARATHON DOLPHINS DOMINATE PALM GLADES
Like most of Florida, the Keys have a limited number of referees. That issue drove a last-minute change in schedule for the Marathon Dolphins last week, when they played their game one day early, facing the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep on Oct. 20. It would prove to be a busy night for Marathon, with their seniors being honored before the game and a special halftime celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of coach Andra Garvey’s phenomenal career.
