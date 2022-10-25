As voters begin to fill out their ballots across the state, Washington’s Democrats are singing a much more optimistic tune than they were before the August primaries. It’s not just singing, either. The major state Democratic and Republican PACs are spending the vast majority of their campaign cash on just a handful of districts. Even if Republican candidates win the races where they’re spending the most, it won’t be enough to dislodge the Democratic triumvirate in Olympia.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO