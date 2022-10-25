Read full article on original website
Jody Sheridan
3d ago
So the R's vote against all federal legislation addressing crime, funding law enforcement, decreasing poverty, training cops, and funding courts yet they still want to blame D's. Really… ?
Reply(2)
5
jeff pickner
3d ago
😆 tough on crime but defund all the federal agencies fighting crime.......riiiiiight......don't fall for it,vote blue for the sake of America 🇺🇸 💙
Reply
3
Jody Sheridan
3d ago
Why, when the Red states have the highest crime rates, would anyone vote for a Republican? Do they want more crime?
Reply(8)
4
The Stranger
Washington State Democrats No Longer Fear a Red Wave
As voters begin to fill out their ballots across the state, Washington’s Democrats are singing a much more optimistic tune than they were before the August primaries. It’s not just singing, either. The major state Democratic and Republican PACs are spending the vast majority of their campaign cash on just a handful of districts. Even if Republican candidates win the races where they’re spending the most, it won’t be enough to dislodge the Democratic triumvirate in Olympia.
KUOW
Week in Review: politics, elections, and tech
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with freelance journalist Joanne Silberner, Seattle Times Patrick Malone, and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Alex Halverson. Congressmember Pramila Jayapal headed up an effort to send President Biden a letter this week that asked for a more "proactive diplomatic push" for a cease-fire and felt that direct negotiations with Russia could be needed. 29 other lawmakers signed the letter. After it was delivered, Jayapal received considerable pushback from fellow Democrats and asked for the letter back. Why the letter, and why the reversal?
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Inslee's abortion rallies draw misuse of public funds complaint
(The Center Square) – Activist Glen Morgan has filed a formal ethics complaint against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and 11 state legislators for using public resources to stage partisan political rallies in the guise of abortion rallies. “These ‘press conferences’ were an illegal misuse of taxpayer dollars and there...
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
spokanepublicradio.org
Candidates talk about elections, state archives, other issues
Rebuilding confidence in the integrity and safety of the election process may be one of the biggest tasks for Washington’s next Secretary of State. But there are other non-election issues at play in the race between the incumbent, Democrat Steve Hobbs, who was appointed to the job last year, and his non-partisan opponent, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. (See the duties of the Secretary of State and his office here.)
KUOW
Where leaded gas still flies in the United States
The United States banned leaded paint and leaded gasoline decades ago, but many floatplanes and other small aircraft still run on leaded fuel. Federal officials have taken a major step toward changing that. Small airplanes are the largest source of lead pollution in the air of Washington state, pumping about...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
KUOW
Only 15% of Washingtonians have gotten the updated omicron booster
Only 15% of Washington residents have gotten the new Covid booster shot, updated for omicron, according to state public health officials. "This is concerning, because we're rolling into respiratory virus season, and we really urge all Washingtonians who are eligible to make getting their bivalent booster a priority. It's especially important for seniors," said Lacy Fehrenbach with the Washington State Department of Health.
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Chronicle
Poll: Abortion, Inflation Are Washington Voters' Top Issues in November Election
Traci McGivern has occasionally voted for Republicans. Like many Washington voters surveyed this month in a new statewide poll, McGivern says the most important issue to her in the Nov. 8 election is abortion. She trusts Democrats more on that issue, which she says has grown more urgent since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the national level.
It's almost time to "fall back" again, despite 2019 state law
Yes, Seattle, many of us may have been hoping otherwise, but 11 days out, it looks like that pesky bi-annual changing of the clocks is still happening. We turn our clocks back this year on Nov. 6 at 2am. But why, you ask, after the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
Thousands of formerly incarcerated people in Washington allowed to vote for the first time this year
WASHINGTON, USA — The November midterm elections are less than two weeks away and for thousands of people in Washington, it’s the first time they are eligible to vote under a new law that restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated people. “I was actually incarcerated at 17,” said...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
