ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 18

Jody Sheridan
3d ago

So the R's vote against all federal legislation addressing crime, funding law enforcement, decreasing poverty, training cops, and funding courts yet they still want to blame D's. Really… ?

Reply(2)
5
jeff pickner
3d ago

😆 tough on crime but defund all the federal agencies fighting crime.......riiiiiight......don't fall for it,vote blue for the sake of America 🇺🇸 💙

Reply
3
Jody Sheridan
3d ago

Why, when the Red states have the highest crime rates, would anyone vote for a Republican? Do they want more crime?

Reply(8)
4
Related
The Stranger

Washington State Democrats No Longer Fear a Red Wave

As voters begin to fill out their ballots across the state, Washington’s Democrats are singing a much more optimistic tune than they were before the August primaries. It’s not just singing, either. The major state Democratic and Republican PACs are spending the vast majority of their campaign cash on just a handful of districts. Even if Republican candidates win the races where they’re spending the most, it won’t be enough to dislodge the Democratic triumvirate in Olympia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Week in Review: politics, elections, and tech

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with freelance journalist Joanne Silberner, Seattle Times Patrick Malone, and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Alex Halverson. Congressmember Pramila Jayapal headed up an effort to send President Biden a letter this week that asked for a more "proactive diplomatic push" for a cease-fire and felt that direct negotiations with Russia could be needed. 29 other lawmakers signed the letter. After it was delivered, Jayapal received considerable pushback from fellow Democrats and asked for the letter back. Why the letter, and why the reversal?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Candidates talk about elections, state archives, other issues

Rebuilding confidence in the integrity and safety of the election process may be one of the biggest tasks for Washington’s next Secretary of State. But there are other non-election issues at play in the race between the incumbent, Democrat Steve Hobbs, who was appointed to the job last year, and his non-partisan opponent, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. (See the duties of the Secretary of State and his office here.)
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Where leaded gas still flies in the United States

The United States banned leaded paint and leaded gasoline decades ago, but many floatplanes and other small aircraft still run on leaded fuel. Federal officials have taken a major step toward changing that. Small airplanes are the largest source of lead pollution in the air of Washington state, pumping about...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Only 15% of Washingtonians have gotten the updated omicron booster

Only 15% of Washington residents have gotten the new Covid booster shot, updated for omicron, according to state public health officials. "This is concerning, because we're rolling into respiratory virus season, and we really urge all Washingtonians who are eligible to make getting their bivalent booster a priority. It's especially important for seniors," said Lacy Fehrenbach with the Washington State Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Poll: Abortion, Inflation Are Washington Voters' Top Issues in November Election

Traci McGivern has occasionally voted for Republicans. Like many Washington voters surveyed this month in a new statewide poll, McGivern says the most important issue to her in the Nov. 8 election is abortion. She trusts Democrats more on that issue, which she says has grown more urgent since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the national level.
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Courthouse News Service

Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe

TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy