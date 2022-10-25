ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KENS 5

Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Former Alabama guard Josh Primo waived by San Antonio Spurs

Update: Primo issued the following statement to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Friday: "I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) tonight at the Target Center. The Spurs are coming off a 115-106 road win against the Wolves Monday night. Devin Vassell had 23 points...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move

Many San Antonio Spurs were shocked when it was announced this evening that the organization had waived 19-year-old Josh Primo. The news came just two weeks after the rookie had signed an extension with the San Antonio Spurs. Primo was considered a future star of the organization and has featured prominently in marketing for the team and on billboards across San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110 on Thursday night. Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Hoops Rumors

Sixers C Joel Embiid misses Friday's game with sore right knee

Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out for Friday’s game at Toronto, with the team announcing (via Twitter) that he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup. According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca (Twitter link), Embiid had previously been listed as questionable due to “injury recovery — right knee.” Prior to tip off, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Embiid’s is experiencing knee soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer tweets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What DiVincenzo's absence on road trip means for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Warriors continue to wait on Andre Iguodala's return to the court, they'll also continue to be without another of their top offseason additions. Donte DiVincenzo will miss his second straight game Thursday night against the Miami Heat as he deals with a left hamstring strain. And the Warriors likely won't have the guard for a handful of games. They begin a five-game road trip starting Saturday in Charlotte, and Steve Kerr doesn't expect DiVincenzo to be available at all.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy