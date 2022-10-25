Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Gregg Popovich Calls Timeout to Honor DeMar DeRozan 20,000 Points
Popovich, Spurs pull class move to honor DeRozan milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was perfect that it came on a midrange jumper. And it was perfect that it happened in San Antonio. On Friday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history...
Desmond Bane, booming bench lead Grizzlies to commanding win
With a 125-110 win, the Grizzlies moved to 4-1 on the season, the Kings to 0-4 and the Grizzlies’ recent dominance in the matchup continued. Related story: Grizzlies Insider: Tinkering continues for Taylor Jenkins without Ziaire Williams Box score: Grizzlies 125, Kings 110
KENS 5
Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo
SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
KENS 5
Can the Spurs be a 'sleeper team'? Game preview Spurs vs. Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview Wednesday night's game versus Minnesota. Also, does this young Spurs team have the makings of a "sleeper team" in the Western Conference?. All this and more on this...
247Sports
Former Alabama guard Josh Primo waived by San Antonio Spurs
Update: Primo issued the following statement to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Friday: "I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."
KENS 5
'I know San Antonio has a lot of love for him' | Spurs' Jones, Richardson speak on ex-Spur DeMar DeRozan
SAN ANTONIO — For three seasons, DeMar DeRozan put on the Silver and Black uniform and was a consummate pro as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. And tonight, he'll make his lone visit to the Alamo City. The Spurs will host the Bulls at the AT&T Center...
ESPN
Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) tonight at the Target Center. The Spurs are coming off a 115-106 road win against the Wolves Monday night. Devin Vassell had 23 points...
KENS 5
Recap: Spurs knock off DeRozan's Bulls 129-124 after shockingly cutting Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — About an hour before the Spurs tipped off against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, breaking news reverberated through the AT&T Center. San Antonio announced that they have waived their star second-year guard Josh Primo in a move that has left much of the NBA world wondering what could have happened.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move
Many San Antonio Spurs were shocked when it was announced this evening that the organization had waived 19-year-old Josh Primo. The news came just two weeks after the rookie had signed an extension with the San Antonio Spurs. Primo was considered a future star of the organization and has featured prominently in marketing for the team and on billboards across San Antonio.
FOX Sports
Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110 on Thursday night. Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124.
KENS 5
Say what? Survey shows the Bulls merch is the top-selling NBA gear in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Well this is a head-scratcher. Texas is home to three NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets. But apparently, NBA fans in the Lone Star State are fanatics about the Chicago Bulls and scoop up all things red and black. Yes, you...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Tyrese Maxey puts himself in Allen Iverson territory after 44-point eruption in Sixers win vs. Raptors
Tyrese Maxey came through with the game of his life at the perfect time for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. As the Sixers looked to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Toronto Raptors with Joel Embiid sidelined, he scored a career-high 44 points in a 112-90 victory.
Sixers C Joel Embiid misses Friday's game with sore right knee
Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out for Friday’s game at Toronto, with the team announcing (via Twitter) that he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup. According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca (Twitter link), Embiid had previously been listed as questionable due to “injury recovery — right knee.” Prior to tip off, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Embiid’s is experiencing knee soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer tweets.
KENS 5
Oddsmaker places Spurs among top teams to land Lakers' Russell Westbrook
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are off to an incredible start to the new season but Las Vegas oddsmaker, Bet Online, projects a possible big change in the roster. With the Lakers seeking a trade involving guard Russell Westbrook, the Spurs have been bandied as a likely trading partner.
NBC Sports
What DiVincenzo's absence on road trip means for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Warriors continue to wait on Andre Iguodala's return to the court, they'll also continue to be without another of their top offseason additions. Donte DiVincenzo will miss his second straight game Thursday night against the Miami Heat as he deals with a left hamstring strain. And the Warriors likely won't have the guard for a handful of games. They begin a five-game road trip starting Saturday in Charlotte, and Steve Kerr doesn't expect DiVincenzo to be available at all.
