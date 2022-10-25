Read full article on original website
Related
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about the now even slower running Orange Line is slower to be shared than
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about the now even slower running Orange Line is slower to be shared than most anything out of the Koch Maladministration. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
hot969boston.com
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America
This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
glensfallschronicle.com
Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake
Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police Department alerts Massachusetts residents to uptick in “roofied” drinks
“BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Against Drinks Being Drugged and Urges Victims to Report the Incidents. The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims.
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
Uncovered trash has made for easy feasting for rodents. Now, Boston officials are looking to end the ‘rat buffet.’
"The rats don't run this city!" Right now, the rodents are part of the problem. But Boston city councilors are hoping the pests could one day be the ones stuck with a challenge. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn on Wednesday called for a hearing to discuss the...
Comments / 2