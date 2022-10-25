ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
glensfallschronicle.com

Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake

Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
BRANT LAKE, NY
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
nshoremag.com

Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing

The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA

