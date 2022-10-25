Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Avon Lake football team set to navigate rough waters of Region 6 bracket
It’s no secret that Avon Lake has a tough road for their 2022 playoff campaign. The 8-2 Shoremen open the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Division II, Region 6, and host No. 11 seed Southview on Oct. 28. Southview also finished 8-2 this season, so the tough...
Morning Journal
Westlake boys soccer: Demons fall to Brunswick on penalty kicks, ending unbeaten season
After near-perfect weather, Westlake’s Division I Cleveland 4 District semifinal against visiting Brunswick turned into wind and a misting rain cascading down onto the field Oct. 26. After going scoreless in regulation and in both overtimes, with Westlake drawing eight yellow cards to Brunswick’s one, the game went down...
Morning Journal
Amherst vs. St. Joseph Academy volleyball: Comets come back to streak past Jaguars in fifth set for back-to-back district championships
Since 2009 and 2010, Amherst had not won back-to-back district championships. The Comets trailed St. Joseph Academy, 2-0 in the Division I Grafton District final. With grit and determination, Amherst did the impossible, as they came back to win the fifth set, 15-12 for back-to-back district championships. “If the game...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake vs. Southview football: Shoremen gets third shutout of season in first-round win over Cougars
Avon Lake’s defense was everywhere. In the first round of the Division II Region 6 playoffs Oct. 28, the sixth-seeded Shoremen shut out 11th seed Sylvania Southview, 26-0. The Shoremen advanced to the Region 6 quarterfinal to play third-seed Toledo Central Catholic. Avon Lake improved to 9-2 on the season.
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Gilmour Academy volleyball: Cardinals’ district run ends at hands of defending state champion Lancers
Facing a a defending state champion is never an easy task. On Oct. 26 in Firelands High School, the 21st-seeded Brookside Cardinals were outmatched in an Division II Oberlin District semifinal by defending state champion and No. 1 seed Gilmour Academy. The Lancers swept the Cardinals, 25-19, 25-10, 25-12, as...
Morning Journal
Girls soccer: Bay bests Chagrin Falls, 3-0, to reach regional for first time since 2018
Bay came into its Division II Akron 3 District final Oct. 27 at Padua High School with its sights set on reaching regionals for the first time since 2018. Standing in the Rockets’ way was a rematch with reigning state champion Chagrin Falls, which Bay bested, 4-2, on Oct. 1.
Morning Journal
Bryan at Elyria Catholic football: Ellis sets school rushing record, Panthers cruise to 43-0 first-round victory
Taking care of business was putting it lightly for No. 4 seed Elyria Catholic in its home Division IV first-round playoff game against No. 13-seeded Bryan. The Panthers roared out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 43-0 victory to advance. Elyria Catholic will host again...
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls moves on to regional quarterfinals with 56-35 win over Toledo St. John’s
With Olmsted Falls reaching the postseason as an 8-2 No. 5 seed, it played host to Toledo St. John’s on Oct. 28 in what turned out to be a high-octane first-round matchup. Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti had four first-half touchdowns and five overall, including two one-play, 60-plus yard rushes to put Olmsted Falls up, 42-21, at the half and win, 56-35.
Morning Journal
Bay vs. Tallmadge volleyball: Rockets settle in after first set, move on to district final
The first set was a rough one for the No. 3 seed Bay Rockets in their road Division II district semifinal match Oct. 26 at No. 9 seed Tallmadge. Despite giving almost half of Tallmadge’s points to them with unforced errors, the Rockets only lost the set, 25-22. Bay looked like themselves in the next three sets, and won all of them by a score of 25-19.
