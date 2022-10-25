ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Morning Journal

Amherst vs. St. Joseph Academy volleyball: Comets come back to streak past Jaguars in fifth set for back-to-back district championships

Since 2009 and 2010, Amherst had not won back-to-back district championships. The Comets trailed St. Joseph Academy, 2-0 in the Division I Grafton District final. With grit and determination, Amherst did the impossible, as they came back to win the fifth set, 15-12 for back-to-back district championships. “If the game...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls moves on to regional quarterfinals with 56-35 win over Toledo St. John’s

With Olmsted Falls reaching the postseason as an 8-2 No. 5 seed, it played host to Toledo St. John’s on Oct. 28 in what turned out to be a high-octane first-round matchup. Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti had four first-half touchdowns and five overall, including two one-play, 60-plus yard rushes to put Olmsted Falls up, 42-21, at the half and win, 56-35.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Morning Journal

Bay vs. Tallmadge volleyball: Rockets settle in after first set, move on to district final

The first set was a rough one for the No. 3 seed Bay Rockets in their road Division II district semifinal match Oct. 26 at No. 9 seed Tallmadge. Despite giving almost half of Tallmadge’s points to them with unforced errors, the Rockets only lost the set, 25-22. Bay looked like themselves in the next three sets, and won all of them by a score of 25-19.
TALLMADGE, OH

