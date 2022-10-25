The first set was a rough one for the No. 3 seed Bay Rockets in their road Division II district semifinal match Oct. 26 at No. 9 seed Tallmadge. Despite giving almost half of Tallmadge’s points to them with unforced errors, the Rockets only lost the set, 25-22. Bay looked like themselves in the next three sets, and won all of them by a score of 25-19.

TALLMADGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO