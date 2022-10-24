Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
theolympus.net
As the cookie Crumblz
Lacey has a sweet new business in town called Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl opened their doors on September 15th, and customers can drive through or walk in and watch the magic happen. Each week, Crumbl Cookies comes out with 6 different flavor varieties connected through a theme. When the minions movie...
VOICE of the Valley
Spooktacular Halloween House is Open Until November 1, 2022
Sit in the Mystery Machine for a great picture and the “walkway challenge “ is open this year!. FREE show for All ages. (No blood , gore or disturbing images). Crest Air Park- 30211 176th Ave SE, Covington. Follow signs off of Covington/ Sawyer Rd. and 179th Pl.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season
Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
MyNorthwest.com
November 2022 Charity of the Month – Veteran Rites
The Stations of Bonneville Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks, and Carter Subaru, Volkswagen and Acura are proud to announce that the October 2022 Charity of the Month is Veteran Rites. This non-profit helps veterans find their purpose after military service. They host Circles of Return, a community that meets weekly online...
Elementary students receive free winter coats from the Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks warmed up the gymnasium at Beverly Park Elementary School in Seattle on Wednesday. The team partnered with Amazon and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, to deliver coats and shoes to children in need. The school was selected to receive a visit from Operation Warm...
rentonreporter.com
4 reasons to try Renton’s only escape room adventure
With 2 rooms to try now and 2 more on the way, it’s a fun bonding experience for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re on a family outing, a night out with friends, a teambuilding activity, or a date night, an escape room experience offers a chance to flex those puzzle-solving skills and embark on an adventure together.
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
seattlerefined.com
This new Snohomish scare will have you shakin' in your boots
The Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish is celebrating its 10th anniversary of spook-tacular fall fun by unveiling a brand new frontier-themed haunted trail that is sure to fright and delight. Putting the "ghost" in ghost town, the experience features a healthy helpin' of wonderfully wicked wild west scenes. Swinging saloon...
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s year-round cold water swimmers say the practice is mood lifting and life changing
Just before sunset, on a smoky October evening, Jessica Cohen emerges from the Puget Sound. “I feel wonderful,” said Cohen. “Your skin is tingling and you just feel fabulous. Cohen regularly goes cold water swimming with a group of women. “It’s called cold water swimming. I call it...
KING-5
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following
SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
multicare.org
Tacoma teacher grateful for outstanding cancer care
Laura Barber and her husband Jeff work at Annie Wright Schools in Tacoma. Jeff oversees the boarding program and Laura teaches 10th and 12th grade English. “In her role as an educator, she is a pillar in our community, teaching young people how to write, analyze literature and be good citizens,” says Blair Irwin, MD, Laura’s medical oncologist.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
rentonreporter.com
Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first
Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
southsoundmag.com
Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood
Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
