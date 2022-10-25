I have but two modes: hyper-focused speed demon, and world’s laziest slug — the duality of man, right? By the end of the workday, when all my turbo is tapped, there’s nothing I love more than crawling into a pair of elastic-waisted anything and flopping back on the bed. That attitude definitely extends to my makeup bag, too — if it’s not a glitter-liner-and-falsies day, it’s all about multitasking makeup sticks and all-over products that can get me out the door as fast as possible without sacrificing presentability. Over the years, I’ve tried too many two-in-one, three-in-one, and even all-in-one beauty products that I consider myself an expert on lazy-day looks. And as the days go shorter and colder (directly correlated to my own will to stand upright at any given time), those relaxed tips and tricks are more necessary than ever.

14 HOURS AGO