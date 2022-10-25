Read full article on original website
Victoria Beckham Released A Gen Z-Inspired Denim Collection & It’ll Appeal To Everyone
A pair of trusty jeans that you can always fall back on is a must have in any wardrobe. The inclusive nature of these pants is so vast that virtually everyone owns a pair, regardless of your age or style. Even the rich and famous are well aware and appreciative of their timeless quality. Take Victoria Beckham for example: The A-lister just released a denim capsule collection for her namesake fashion house in collaboration with model and creator Mia Regan. Dubbed Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham, the denim collab comprises a tight edit of jean styles, plus other adjacent pieces, that are practical, stylish, and versatile enough to fit seamlessly into any wardrobe.
Rihanna’s ‘Fairycore’ Hair Is Such An Ethereal Look For Her Big Comeback
This is not a drill: Rihanna is back! The star is not only set to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in early 2023, but she’s also releasing her first single in six years — “Lift Me Up”, out on October 28, which will be a part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. At last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the Marvel film, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder took the red carpet by storm in a sequin, strapless Rick Owens dress and dramatic opera gloves. Rihanna’s tousled waves and sultry makeup took the already-striking ensemble to the next level, reminding the world of her unyielding ability to serve breathtaking looks — as if anyone had forgotten.
Danai Gurira’s Catsuit Look Shows That ‘Sexy’ Doesn’t Have To Be ‘Skintight’
Danai Gurira is embracing the sheer trend — not through the typical dress or top, but with a catsuit. Gurira wore the Gabriela Hearst hand-crochet jumpsuit in black from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. The Marvel movies actor looked so glam in the number which featured long sleeves, a flared leg, and a large, swirl motif that stood out against her bare skin. (She only wore black high-waisted underwear and a coordinated bra underneath.) She accessorized with black sunglasses, pointed-toe pumps, and a headscarf. She also carried a striped bag in gold, white, and black by the designer.
The Best Party Outfits That I'm Prepping For The Holiday Season
Anyone who knows me knows that October 1 through December 31 is my most favorite time of year. Yes, while some thrive in blooming spring or throughout the carefree summer days, I shine brightest in the fall and early winter months. Perhaps it’s because this season is a steady procession of the holidays nearest and dearest to my heart: Halloween, my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So, at this point in the game, you know I have my best party outfits locked and loaded for the months ahead.
Cut Your Makeup Stash In Half With These All-Over Multitaskers
I have but two modes: hyper-focused speed demon, and world’s laziest slug — the duality of man, right? By the end of the workday, when all my turbo is tapped, there’s nothing I love more than crawling into a pair of elastic-waisted anything and flopping back on the bed. That attitude definitely extends to my makeup bag, too — if it’s not a glitter-liner-and-falsies day, it’s all about multitasking makeup sticks and all-over products that can get me out the door as fast as possible without sacrificing presentability. Over the years, I’ve tried too many two-in-one, three-in-one, and even all-in-one beauty products that I consider myself an expert on lazy-day looks. And as the days go shorter and colder (directly correlated to my own will to stand upright at any given time), those relaxed tips and tricks are more necessary than ever.
Faith's Favorites: 6 Must-Have Fall Beauty Products
Welcome to the third installment of Faith’s Favorites, where Bustle’s executive beauty director waxes poetic about the products bringing her joy. The other day, during my daily mid-afternoon Instagram scroll, I came upon a meme that resonated deep within my soul. It proclaimed, “Legally, girls shouldn’t have to get out of bed if they’re cozy.” I agree with this wholeheartedly. Now that we’re officially in the swing of fall, I only want to be swathed in fuzzy fabrics, nestled into a soft, warm surface (ideally, my bed), with fluffy socks hugging my feet. The Danish have a word for this concept: hygge, which describes the feeling of ultimate contentment one feels when one is cozy. As the temperatures drop outside, I want everything in my life to be hygge — including my beauty products. This month, I’ve been slathering my skin with ceramide-rich serums and hydrating skin tints, fully embodying the cozycore aesthetic. Ahead, find the six products I have on rotation this month.
This Shimmery New Nail Trend Is The Manicure Equivalent Of A Disco Ball
Do you feel that eerie sense of stillness? That’s the calm before the storm of the festive season. Halloweekend is officially here, and once the costumes and candy are over, it’s full-speed ahead to holiday parties and gift-giving gatherings — and you’re going to want plenty of manicure inspiration on deck. This week, Team TZR is rounding up the best in holiday-inspired nail looks, from traditionally sparkly fare — think glitter ombré nails — to more unexpected shades. Of course, there are a few Halloween nail designs to get the last-minute inspiration flowing.
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Decor Is A Modern 1970s Dream
If there’s one thing Taylor Swift fans are going to do, it’s look for clues. So when the ever-evolving musical artist announced at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that she would soon be dropping a new album, Midnights, her faithful listeners were quick to come up with theories about the creative direction and content. The cover art, which featured her in moody lighting with glittery cat eye makeup, had many anticipating a Tumblr-era/mid-aughts aesthetic, but that’s not the only nostalgic element you can expect from her latest effort: Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video proves she’s also having a moment with ‘70s style decor — and it just might inspire you, too.
