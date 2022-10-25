ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July. Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids. Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts...
MARION, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested with Guns After Car Chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his car following a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police noticed a Pontiac Grand Prix chasing another car on Broadway Street around 7:15 Saturday night. Police attempted to pull the Grand Prix over but it led them on a chase. The driver was identified as 26 year old Terrell Hopkins. He was charged with Eluding and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm after a 5.56mm Ruger AR-15 Pistol loaded with a drum magazine and a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun with an additional 31 round magazine were found.
WATERLOO, IA
KGLO News

Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired. An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon

A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
OLIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Repeatedly Assaulting a Baby

A Jesup man has been arrested after allegedly shaking and hitting his two month old on multiple occasions, according to Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Kyle Astleford admitted to the abuse on at least three occasions, maybe more, since August. The child was first admitted to the hospital on October 11th with a skull fracture, rib fractures, and several other healing fractures. Medical professionals say the injuries are consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse. The child is currently at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on life support, the prognosis is unclear but doctors expect that he will have major developmental delays. Astleford has been charged with Child Endangerment. His bond has been set at $1 million.
JESUP, IA
KCRG.com

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings

A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash

A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of using baseball bat to threaten fast food worker

An Iowa City man was arrested after being accused of using a baseball bat at a fast food restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm Wednesday at the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald’s restaurant. 36-year-old Eli Prasch of McCLean Street allegedly was inside wielding the bat, trying to get behind the counter. When an officer arrived, Prasch saw him and took off running out the side door.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife

Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly jumping on car roof and assaulting paramedic

An Iowa City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly damaging a car roof and assaulting a paramedic. The incident occurred at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Bartelt Road. According to police, 44-year-old Azadin Jarow of Willow Creek Drive was in a parking lot. He reportedly stood on, jumped up and down, and stomped on the roof of a car, screaming incoherently. The vehicle was not his.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA

